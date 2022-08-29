ECB chief economist sees benefits of raising rates in ‘smaller increments’

The chief economist of the European Central Bank has said it must raise borrowing costs at a “steady pace”, leaving him doubtful he will support calls to raise interest rates by a record 0.75 percentage point next week.

Philip Lane told an event in Barcelona that it would be better to break the expected path of interest rate hikes in the coming months into “smaller steps” as this would give it time to “learn more” about how the economy is progressing.

His comments on Monday represent a lenient push against more aggressive comments from other members of the ECB’s Governing Council, some of whom have anonymously called for a three-quarter percentage point rate hike to be considered for the first time in its history at next week’s meeting. . .

However, economists noted that Lane left the door open for a more aggressive rate hike, while investors continued to harbor a high probability that the ECB would raise its deposit rate by a record 75 basis points next week.

Euro-zone government bonds sold off earlier in the day – pushing 10-year German and Italian bond yields to a two-month high – and failed to recover after Lane spoke. The euro recovered slightly above the value of the US dollar, indicating that investors expect a larger rise in interest rates.

In July, the ECB raised interest rates for the first time since 2011, pushing the deposit rate from negative territory to zero in a larger move than it had indicated as it tried to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target.

But inflation growth has consistently exceeded forecasts and on Wednesday consumer prices are expected to set another new record in the eurozone, rising to 9 percent when the latest inflation data is released by Eurostat, driven higher by record gas prices.

Lane said that inflation was “extremely high” and that “a lot of people’s wage levels are not in line with costs to say the least,” meaning that “some adjustment in costs will still take place and inflation will be a little off.” hold up for a while”.

The ECB’s chief economist, one of the more moderate members of the Council for setting interest rates, said the central bank had entered “an important new phase” after exiting negative interest rates, identifying how high it thinks it is. that interest rates should go up to reduce inflation. to its target — the so-called terminal rate.

“A steady pace (that’s not too slow and not too fast) to close the final rate gap is important for several reasons,” Lane says. Such a “calibrated” approach to rate hikes would allow markets to absorb higher borrowing costs and leave room to aim for lower final interest rates as the inflation outlook changes.

However, he did not strongly oppose the idea of ​​a larger rate hike next week, saying: “The appropriate size of the individual hikes will be the wider the gap with the final interest rate and the more skewed the risks to the inflation target. .”

Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, said: “Inflation is likely to worsen, not improve, in the coming months. This should keep the 75 basis point option live. [for the ECB].”

“At the start of Lane’s ‘new phase’, the gap between the policy rate and the neutral rate is by definition wider,” adds Ducrozet. “Therefore, I suspect he will not oppose a 75 basis point move in September.”