ECB chair: Racism review will prove ‘challenging’ for English cricket

Richard Thompson, the president of the ECB, has acknowledged that the scale of England’s cricket discrimination problem is likely to prove “challenging the sport” when the full findings of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) are published early next year .

However, in the introduction to the 12-month review of the ECB’s action plan, Thompson emphasizes that the progress outlined in three of his own EDI reports demonstrates the sport’s clear goal to be “more open and inclusive”. .

“We know that cricket, at its best, is a game for everyone, regardless of their background,” Thompson wrote. “We also know the hard truth: that hasn’t always been the case for too many people. We know we are at the beginning of the journey and we will continue to work to get to a place where cricket is the most inclusive sports.” .”

Among the findings in the board’s updates are a 32% increase in the number of women’s and girls’ teams in England and Wales by 2022, and an investment of £17.5 million in more than 1,600 facility projects since 2021.

In November 2021, the ECB approved a 12-point action plan at a game-wide meeting at The Oval, in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s explosive testimony at the DCMS committee hearings in Westminster, where the extent of the institutional racism of the English cricket was discussed. exposed.

Rafiq and other figures within English cricket – including Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel – will present further evidence to the DCMS committee next week, a process that will continue in the absence of the committee chairman, Julian Knight, who has been suspended from the Conservative Party after an allegation of sexual assault.