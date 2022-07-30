Eberechi Eze is confident he can fill the void left by Conor Gallagher

Eberechi Eze believes he can save Crystal Palace a fortune in the transfer market by filling the void left by Conor Gallagher.

The English midfielder has returned to Chelsea after last season’s successful loan spell to the Eagles, with Eze taking his part in Saturday’s friendly 4-2 win over Montpellier.

It’s a role the 24-year-old feels good about.

Eberechi Eze believes he can take over where Conor Gallagher left off at Crystal Palace

“Yes possible,” he said. “Wherever I am on the pitch I just want to play so I think it could be that role and if it is I’m happy to do it.

‘For me it’s about putting the balls in the pockets, looking forward and creating. That’s my job in the team, to score goals and score.’

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was pleased with his team’s performance against the French side.

A brace from Odsonne Edouard, a strike from Wilfried Zaha and a header from Marc Guehi were enough to end the preseason with a highlight.

Conor Gallagher impressed at Palace last season, but has returned to mother club Chelsea

“The game was important and gave us a lot of information about details we need to work on,” Vieira said Friday before their season opener against Arsenal.

The Frenchman expressed delight with new signings Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure and Chris Richards, but hinted he was open to take in more before the window closes.

“We’ve been consistent about what we want to do and how we want to do it,” he said. “We identified areas of the game that we felt we needed to improve upon.

‘As a manager you are never happy, you always want more. We’ve done very well and the market is still open, so we’ll see.’