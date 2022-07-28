Ebanie Bridges SLAMS critics of her very racy weigh in outfits

Ebanie Bridges has criticized her striking choice of clothing when the Australian world champion reminded her internet trolls in a timely manner.

Bridges, 35, has taken the UK by storm since moving from Australia and teaming up with Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn, winning a huge fan base thanks to her no-nonsense fighting style and her iconic weigh-in outfits.

But despite winning the IBF bantamweight title earlier this year, the Blonde Bomber is still subjected to despicable abuse on social media – with trolls criticizing her for her choice of clothing.

Ebanie Bridges has hit back at critics for her striking choice of weigh-in clothes

The Australian fighter won her first world title this year, but still faces criticism from trolls

However, Bridges is equally capable of battling her corner in and out of the ring, taking to Twitter on Wednesday to hit back at those who accused her of being “naked” at weigh-ins, while referencing comments from ex-enemy Shannon Courtenay.

“I can’t believe people are still complaining and trying to slander me by talking about my looks and apparently I’m getting ‘naked’ guys, that’s how Shanny 2020 is moving with the times. My boxing has done the talking, I’m the IBF World Champion and I didn’t do it naked,” she wrote.

Commenting on a fan who suggested that trolls were only jealous of her looks, she said: “Lol, I’m coming out cause I’m wearing a bikini in the pool hahaha, guys I should know, if you’re taller than a AB cup is better put on a T-shirt in case you upset people.’

A stunned Bridges also pointed out that it’s acceptable for men to take off their tops while weighing in, but for some, she shouldn’t be wearing skimpy outfits.

The 35-year-old hit back on Wednesday, outlining the hypocrisy of her opponents

She pointed out that many boxing fans have no problem with male fighters getting undressed

‘99% of boxers take off their clothes for a weigh-in, men and women, I don’t know why people still have such a problem when I do it.

‘Lots of girls banging on the scales now ‘OFF THEIR CLOTHES’ wearing nice underwear ppl don’t complain. Just like I do. Find it so strange.’

Bridges thought earlier this month that she wants to prove to the fans that she can really fight, telling the Daily Star: “Then they (boxing fans) all want to see me fight. They will think ‘can this girl really fight'” and then they vote the next day to the fight, then my numbers for the fight go up and then I have a lot of new fans.

“They were never into women’s boxing, and then all of a sudden they see this hot girl with big boobs and it’s like ‘wait can she fight? Oh wait, she can, oh my God, women’s boxing is great,” because we always have an exciting fight.

“It’s all part of it. It works very well and it will continue.”