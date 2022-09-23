Ebanie Bridges praises fighter for exposing her BREATS in post-fight celebration

Ebanie Bridges has expressed her admiration for Australian fighter Tai Emery after she flashed her breasts following her bare knuckle boxing win earlier this month.

Emery, who was making his first appearance with BKFC, marked his debut with a devastating knockout in Thailand, landing his opponent a perfectly timed right hook to win the contest.

And as Rung-Arun Khunchai sprawled on the canvas, the 35-year-old Australian made a beeline for the ropes to lift her top and reveal her breasts to the crowd.

Ebanie Bridges has expressed his admiration for his countryman’s post-match celebration

That celebration has been hailed by 35-year-old boxing glamor girl Bridges, who has gained attention for wearing eye-catching lingerie at the weigh-ins before her fights.

In fact, Bridges has revealed that fans have been calling for her to follow suit after her next fight, but the IBF bantamweight champion says she won’t be doing her own version of the celebration.

‘I wish I thought of that before she did. But now she has done it, I can’t do it, she said Bet365.

Tai Emery flashed her breasts after the Australian won on her bare knuckle boxing debut

‘Just knuckleboxing is pretty wild and so are the characters, but it was cool.

“I’m not going to be flashing my breasts anytime soon, sorry guys, but good for her, she looked like she’s got a great set, so why not?”

Since breaking onto the scene, Bridges has been inundated with strange requests from fans, with people offering money for her socks, bath water or just to be offended.

‘Give me your money, that’s my answer!’ she added.

‘You want my stuff, give me your money. There are lots of strange people out there.

Bridges says she wishes she thought about the celebration, but won’t copy Emery’s antics

‘I haven’t sold my bath water, but I’ve had so many strange inquiries that I thought, should I go and buy some jars?

‘I made the socks and my feet because it’s funny and harmless. I thought it was funny and they ended up paying so now all the requests that come through are like here’s my PayPal.

‘You’d think normal people would have lingerie or something, but it’s all feet and socks.

‘I get the random requests for the bath water and other weird things that I won’t get into now.

‘It’s all side money in the end, if they want to pay then it’s up to them.’