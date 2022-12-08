Ebanie Bridges laughs in the face of Shannon O’Connell during intense face-off

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shannon O’Connell has refused to back down from her war of words with Ebanie Bridges, but the Blonde Bomber just laughed in her arch-rival’s face.

The 36-year-old Bridges has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to the UK, gaining a huge following after wearing bikinis and thongs during pre-fight weigh-ins.

O’Connell, 39, previously called her fellow Australian a “skanky stripper” and when the pair met ahead of their IBF bantamweight title fight in Leeds on Thursday, she tried to step up the mind games.

Scroll down for the full fighter interaction.

Ebanie Bridges laughed in Shannon O’Connell’s face when they faced each other on Thursday

However, they had absolutely no impact on the world champion, who mocked her rival.

EB: “Beautiful blue eye.”

SOC: ‘Sparring that you didn’t want to’.

EB: “Yes…”

SOC: “Scared?”

EB: “No. Certainly not.’

SOC: ‘Oh what? Did she say something mean about you?’

EB: (Sarcastically) “Yes.”

SOC: “You’re fucked now, asshole.”

O’Connell’s attempt at mind games was ridiculed by the IBF Bantamweight World Champion

Bridges then burst out laughing, seemingly unmoved by O’Connell’s intimidation tactics.

The pair came face to face shortly after the pre-fight press conference, with O’Connell insisting she would not attempt to copy Bridges’ promotional tactics if given the chance.

“I’m really glad we’re finally here, it’s taken a long time,” said O’Connell. ‘[There’s been] dodge a lot and try to avoid the fight, but we’re here now and we can’t hide.”

When asked by promoter Eddie Hearn if there was any real meaning behind some of her digs targeting Bridges, she said, “I don’t have a fake bone in my body.” Everything I said, I meant it.’

The Matchroom chef then asked if she would choose not to emulate her rival and wear flashy garments on the scale, O’Connell said, “Absolutely, I have morals.”

The 39-year-old said she would never copy her compatriot because she has “morals”.

Defending champion Bridges said she was unimpressed with O’Connell’s intimidation tactics

Remarkably, the two have never met before fight week in Yorkshire, despite their bitter rivalry, but O’Connell doesn’t believe that’s unusual.

“Do you love everyone you see on TV? You don’t have to like everyone you’ve met.

“She makes herself a public figure and she puts herself out there to be judged. That’s just what happens.’

As far as Bridges is concerned, she is purely focused on the task at hand on Saturday night local time.

‘I was raised with ‘Sticks and stones can break your bones, but words can never hurt you’. Of course she can say whatever she wants,’ she said.

“It’s boring, I’ve been hearing it for years. It just bores me, to be honest. All that matters is in the ring on Saturday night and she will discover how seriously I take the sport, how hard I hit and how much I deserve this world title.

Shannon is one of my toughest fights, I don’t underestimate her at all. I know how much she wants it. I am very confident in my skills, my mind and what I can do.

“I know that belt will stay with me and it is my destiny. I’m confident in myself and my team and I just know I’m going to win.’