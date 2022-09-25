Ebanie Bridges hits back at Khabib Nurmagomedov over his criticism of ring girls 

Ebanie Bridges, the IBF women’s bantamweight champion, has hit out at UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov’s claim that there is ‘no reason’ to have ring girls at martial arts events.

Bridges worked as a ring girl before moving into professional boxing and has defended their role after Nurmagomedov also called them ‘useless’ and did not employ them at his events.

Talking about Pub Talk podcast, Bridges said: ‘Why are people who aren’t us trying to take our jobs away?

‘We love it, I loved being a ring girl. I don’t think it’s useless. I loved being part of the entertainment, getting paid to watch those matches. You’ve had people say it’s sexist, it’s objectifying… maybe I want to be objectified.

“Maybe I want to make money… don’t decide for me. You can’t have boxing without the ring girls”.

She continued: ‘I got paid crazy money, probably more than some of the fighters, to sit ringside.’

Ebanie Bridges, 36, worked as a ring girl before moving into professional boxing

She became the women’s bantamweight champion in March after beating María Cecilia Román

‘I was a ring girl. I love martial arts, I grew up with it, so for me to be at fights… I loved it.’

She will defend the title against fellow Australian Shannon O’Connell, who has 21 more professional fights to her name than Bridges.