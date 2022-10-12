Ebanie Bridges and Tai Emery reminisce about being ring card girls before turning pro

Ebanie Bridges has reflected on her journey from ring card girl in Muay Thai fights to world champion boxer.

The IBF bantamweight champion has a storied past involving bodybuilding, working as a math teacher and even appearing on the TV show ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’.

Instagram: @ebanie_bridges Bridges has worked his way up and is now the current IBF Bantamweight Champion

This week, the Australian fighter took a moment to reflect on how far she’s come in the past six years after leaving her previous professions to pursue boxing glory.

She wrote on Instagram: “18 years stepping through those ropes…but only the last 6 as a boxer…can’t wait to see what the future holds”, and a picture of her as a ring girl and a of her as IBF boxing champion.

The post went viral and the 36-year-old was inundated with congratulations for the most part, but one commenter pointed out that they are currently on a similar journey.

Bare-knuckle boxer Tai Emery wrote, “I was also a ring card girl – the best seat next to the ring, even blood got on us girls – it was the best.”

Bridges replied, “Literally! I use to remember [holding] up the cards at Muay Thai fights to stop the blood spray.

Emery added that she was a fan of all the blood, so it’s not surprising that she eventually pursued a career with the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship. “I was told to stop cheering since I was the ring card girl. Lol – but I am a fan of blood.”

@ebanie_bridges – instagram The 36-year-old started out as a ring card girl 18 years ago

Instagram The two fighters’ conversations show how far they’ve come when they shared a joke together on social media

Angry ‘You tried to kill my boys’ – Eubank Sr smokes at promoters of Eubank Jr vs Benn

certainly Wilder believes Joshua fight is inevitable ahead of comeback fight after Fury defeats

tour Khan meets Grealish and Guardiola at Man City training and watches Haaland in awe

persistent Mahmoud Charr Walks With White Lion In Tyson Fury’s Latest Video

Everything okay Shields clears up misconception about Marshall beef, but still has room for a dig

ATTACK ‘Hypocrite’ – Jarrell Miller takes aim at Eddie Hearn over Conor Benn drug test







Emery, a former American Football player, model and electrician, impressed many in her BKFC debut by landing a stunning combination of a right uppercut and a left hook to knock out her much more experienced opponent, Rung-Arun Khunchai, in the first round at an event in Thailand last month.

Emery got a little over-excited after the fight and lifted her top, exposing her chest to the crowd as she celebrated, shocking BKFC commentator and UFC veteran, Chris Lytle, who quipped, “Interesting party, I haven’t got that one yet. seen before.”

The video of the 35-year-old’s impressive win and unique celebration quickly circulated on social media and she went from an unknown amount to someone with a lot of eyeballs on them.

Despite her recent success, Emery still has a long way to go if she is to reach Bridges’ level, but no one will count her after the most memorable BKFC debut of all time.