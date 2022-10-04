Eating later than 10pm makes you fatter, Harvard study finds

Eating late at night increases your risk of obesity by slowing your metabolism and making you hungrier the following day, a study shows.

Doctors have warned against midnight snacking for years because you don’t have a chance to burn it off before you go to bed.

Now researchers from Harvard University have shown that it also has a knock-on effect on the body the next day.

People who had their last meal at 10 p.m., burned fewer calories the following day and had higher levels of hunger hormones compared to those who ate at 10 p.m. 18.00.

They also had lower levels of chemicals in the body that make us feel full and satisfied after meals and were more likely to gain weight.

Lead author of the study Dr. Nina Vujović, a trainee in circadian rhythms in health and disease, said: ‘In this study we asked: “Does the time we eat matter when everything else is held consistent?”

‘And we found that eating four hours later makes a significant difference to our hunger levels, the way we burn calories after we eat and the way we store fat.’

Avoiding a midnight snack and early breakfast may be the key to staying slim, another study suggests

The researchers looked at 16 overweight or obese patients between the ages of 20 and 60.

Each participant followed two schedules in a laboratory: one where they ate their meals early, with dinner at 18.00, and the other with identical meals, but scheduled four hours later in the day, with dinner at 10 p.m.

For two to three weeks before starting each schedule in the lab, patients went to bed and woke up at the same time.

OBESITY: WHAT IS THE MEDICAL DEFINITION? Obesity is defined as an adult with a BMI of 30 or more. A healthy person’s BMI – calculated by dividing weight in kg by height in meters, and the answer by height again – is between 18.5 and 24.9. Among children, obesity is defined as being in the 95th percentile. Percentiles compare young people with others of the same age. For example, if a three-month-old is in the 40th percentile for weight, that means 40 percent of three-month-olds weigh the same or less than that baby. About two out of five men and women in the United States are overweight. The condition costs the US health care system about $173 billion a year. This is because being overweight increases a person’s risk of a number of life-threatening conditions. Such conditions include type 2 diabetes, which can cause kidney disease, blindness and even limb amputations. Obesity also increases the risk of heart disease, which kills 647,000 people each year in the United States—making it the number one cause of death. Carrying dangerous amounts of weight has also been linked to 12 different cancers. This includes breast cancer, which affects one in eight women at some point in their lives. Among children, research suggests that 70 percent of obese youth have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, which puts them at risk for heart disease. Obese children are also significantly more likely to become obese adults. And if children are overweight, their obesity in adulthood is often more severe. As many as one in five children start school in the United States overweight or obese.

For the last three days, they all ate the same meals at the same times at home.

During the schedules, the participants often recorded their hunger and appetite, gave blood samples during the day and had their body temperature and energy consumption measured.

In the lab, the researchers rigorously controlled environmental factors that can affect a person’s appetite or energy expenditure, including exercise, posture, sleep and exposure to light.

The researchers also took tissue samples from some patients during both regimens to compare their fat stores.

They found that eating later in the day increased levels of the hormone grehlin the following day, which makes us crave food, especially sugary or salty snacks.

Levels of leptin, which makes us feel full and satisfied, were lower.

When the patients ate later, they also burned calories more slowly and had tissue samples that showed more fat growth.

The research team will in future examine more women, as only five of the 16 participants were women.

Senior study author Dr. Frank Scheer, an expert in sleep and circadian rhythm disorders, said: ‘This study shows the impact of late versus early eating.

‘Here we isolated these effects by controlling for confounding variables such as caloric intake, physical activity, sleep and light exposure, but in real life many of these factors may themselves be influenced by meal timing.

“In larger studies where tight control of all these factors is not possible, we must at least consider how other behavioral and environmental variables alter these biological pathways underlying obesity risk.”

The results were published in the journal Cell metabolism.

Previous research has found that eating late at night raises blood sugar levels – increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, the form associated with obesity.

Levels of melatonin, the hormone central to sleep, are high around bedtime, and eating disrupts blood sugar control.

A 2021 US study by the International Food Information Council Survey revealed that about 60 percent of adults aged 18 to 80 admit to snacking after 6 p.m.

A 2019 poll by ice cream brand Nightfood found that 83 percent of Americans said they snack at least one night a week, and 20 percent said they snack every night.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommends four to five smaller meals—breakfast, lunch, dinner, and one or two snacks throughout the day.

The average time people eat dinner in the United States is 6:22 p.m., but it varies between 4:30 p.m. and 10:59 p.m.