Eating a diet rich in nuts, olive oil and legumes helps fight off skin cancer, study finds

Eating a diet high in healthy fats may help fight cancer, a study suggests.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes olive oil, nuts and fish as well as fruit, vegetables and whole grains.

It has been linked to a wide range of health benefits, including cardiovascular disease and a longer lifespan.

Now researchers have shown that it can also increase the effectiveness of immunotherapy among patients with skin cancer.

Patients who followed the diet and received the drugs were more likely to be alive and progression-free at 12 months.

Study author and dietician Laura Bolte, from the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands, said: ‘Our study supports a role for dietary strategies to improve patient outcomes and survival.’

Olive oil, nuts, fish, fruit and vegetables and legumes are all part of a Mediterranean diet which has now been shown to improve patient responses to immunotherapy to treat skin cancer

Researchers from the UK and the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands tracked the diets of 91 patients with advanced melanoma who were taking Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs).

The drugs have worked particularly well for people with melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.

Researchers monitored patients’ progress and gave them frequent X-rays.

Those who ate a Mediterranean diet not only responded better to the drugs, but were most likely not to have gotten worse a year later.

EXPLAINED: THE MEDITERRANEAN DIET Consuming more fruit and fish and less sugary drinks and snacks are the most important aspects of a Mediterranean diet. Press: Fruits

Vegetables

legumes

Nuts

Frog

Whole grains

Fish and meat

Monounsaturated fats, such as olive oil Less of: Saturated fat, like butter

Red meat

Processed foods, such as juice and white bread

Soda

Sugar In moderation: A glass of red wine here and there is fine Here’s how you can follow it: Eat more fish

Squeeze more fruit and vegetables into each meal

Replace your sunflower oil or butter with extra virgin olive oil

Snack on nuts

Eat fruit for dessert

The study also found that whole grains and legumes in particular reduced the likelihood of side effects from the immunotherapy, such as colitis – inflammation of the colon.

In contrast, people who consumed lots of red and processed meat had more side effects.

Professor Bolte said: ‘The relationship between ICI response and diet and the gut microbiome opens up a promising and exciting future for improving treatment responses.

‘Clinical trials investigating the effect of a high-fibre diet, ketogenic diet and omega-3 supplementation are ongoing.

“As ICI therapy is expanded to various tumor types, including digestive cancers, these studies may unlock treatment benefits for a large group of cancer patients in the future.”

Trials are being expanded to include different tumor types in digestive cancer.

The results will be presented at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2022.

ICI drugs work by blocking the immune system’s checkpoints, forcing the body’s own T cells, a type of white blood cell, to fight the cancer.

The American Cancer Society said that the frequency of melanoma has grown significantly in recent years.

It estimates that about 99,780 new melanomas will be diagnosed (about 57,180 in men and 42,600 in women) in the United States in 2022.

And about 7,650 people are expected to die from melanoma (about 5,080 men and 2,570 women).

You are more than 20 times more likely to get melanoma if you are white compared to if you are African American.

The lifetime risk of getting melanoma is about 2.6 percent (one in 38) for whites, 0.1 percent (one in 1,000) for blacks, and 0.6 percent (one in 167) for Hispanics.

The type of cancer is more common in men, but before the age of 50 it is more common in women.

The older you are, the greater your risk of getting melanoma.

The average age of diagnosis is 65, but it is also not unusual in those under 30.

It is one of the more common cancers in young adults, especially young women.