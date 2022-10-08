Eating a diet rich in nuts, olive oil and legumes helps fight off skin cancer, study finds
- The Mediterranean diet can help those undergoing treatment for skin cancer
- It made melanoma patients respond better to immunotherapy drugs called ICIs
- Their tumors had also not worsened 12 months after receiving the drugs
Eating a diet high in healthy fats may help fight cancer, a study suggests.
The Mediterranean diet emphasizes olive oil, nuts and fish as well as fruit, vegetables and whole grains.
It has been linked to a wide range of health benefits, including cardiovascular disease and a longer lifespan.
Now researchers have shown that it can also increase the effectiveness of immunotherapy among patients with skin cancer.
Patients who followed the diet and received the drugs were more likely to be alive and progression-free at 12 months.
Study author and dietician Laura Bolte, from the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands, said: ‘Our study supports a role for dietary strategies to improve patient outcomes and survival.’
Olive oil, nuts, fish, fruit and vegetables and legumes are all part of a Mediterranean diet which has now been shown to improve patient responses to immunotherapy to treat skin cancer
Researchers from the UK and the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands tracked the diets of 91 patients with advanced melanoma who were taking Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs).
The drugs have worked particularly well for people with melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.
Researchers monitored patients’ progress and gave them frequent X-rays.
Those who ate a Mediterranean diet not only responded better to the drugs, but were most likely not to have gotten worse a year later.
EXPLAINED: THE MEDITERRANEAN DIET
Consuming more fruit and fish and less sugary drinks and snacks are the most important aspects of a Mediterranean diet.
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- legumes
- Nuts
- Whole grains
- Fish and meat
- Monounsaturated fats, such as olive oil
Less of:
- Saturated fat, like butter
- Red meat
- Processed foods, such as juice and white bread
- Soda
- Sugar
In moderation:
- A glass of red wine here and there is fine
Here’s how you can follow it:
- Eat more fish
- Squeeze more fruit and vegetables into each meal
- Replace your sunflower oil or butter with extra virgin olive oil
- Snack on nuts
- Eat fruit for dessert
The study also found that whole grains and legumes in particular reduced the likelihood of side effects from the immunotherapy, such as colitis – inflammation of the colon.
In contrast, people who consumed lots of red and processed meat had more side effects.
Professor Bolte said: ‘The relationship between ICI response and diet and the gut microbiome opens up a promising and exciting future for improving treatment responses.
‘Clinical trials investigating the effect of a high-fibre diet, ketogenic diet and omega-3 supplementation are ongoing.
“As ICI therapy is expanded to various tumor types, including digestive cancers, these studies may unlock treatment benefits for a large group of cancer patients in the future.”
Trials are being expanded to include different tumor types in digestive cancer.
The results will be presented at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2022.
ICI drugs work by blocking the immune system’s checkpoints, forcing the body’s own T cells, a type of white blood cell, to fight the cancer.
The American Cancer Society said that the frequency of melanoma has grown significantly in recent years.
It estimates that about 99,780 new melanomas will be diagnosed (about 57,180 in men and 42,600 in women) in the United States in 2022.
And about 7,650 people are expected to die from melanoma (about 5,080 men and 2,570 women).
You are more than 20 times more likely to get melanoma if you are white compared to if you are African American.
The lifetime risk of getting melanoma is about 2.6 percent (one in 38) for whites, 0.1 percent (one in 1,000) for blacks, and 0.6 percent (one in 167) for Hispanics.
The type of cancer is more common in men, but before the age of 50 it is more common in women.
The older you are, the greater your risk of getting melanoma.
The average age of diagnosis is 65, but it is also not unusual in those under 30.
It is one of the more common cancers in young adults, especially young women.
WHAT IS MELANOMA AND HOW CAN YOU PREVENT IT?
Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer. It happens after the DNA in skin cells is damaged (typically due to harmful UV rays) and then not repaired, triggering mutations that can form malignant tumors.
Reasons
- Sun exposure: UV and UVB rays from the sun and tanning beds are harmful to the skin
- Moles: The more moles you have, the greater your risk of getting melanoma
- Skin type: Lighter skin has a higher risk of getting melanoma
- Hair color: Red heads are more at risk than others
- Personal history: If you’ve had melanoma once, you’re more likely to get it again
- Family history: If previous relatives have been diagnosed, this increases your risk
Treatment
This can be done by removing the entire section of the tumor or by the surgeon removing the skin layer by layer. When a surgeon removes it layer by layer, this helps them find out exactly where the cancer stops, so they don’t have to remove more skin than necessary.
The patient may decide to use a skin graft if the surgery has left discoloration or an indentation.
- Immunotherapy, radiotherapy or chemotherapy:
This is necessary if the cancer reaches stage III or IV. This means that the cancer cells have spread to the lymph nodes or other organs in the body.
Prevention
- Use sunscreen and don’t burn
- Avoid tanning outside and in beds
- Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside
- Keep newborns out of the sun
- Examine your skin every month
- See your doctor every year for a skin exam
Source: Skin Cancer Foundation and Cancer Council Australia