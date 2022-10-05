Eating crisps in pregnancy can increase chances of children being overweight

<!–

Eating chips, cookies and cake during pregnancy may increase the risk of obesity in children, a study suggests.

Those of mothers who overindulged in ultra-processed foods while pregnant are more than a quarter more likely to be obese, regardless of other lifestyle factors, scientists have found.

Experts believe that a poor maternal diet can alter the genes involved in the regulation of growth, energy balance and insulin resistance in the offspring.

They urged women of childbearing age to cut down on junk food and be helped to improve their nutritional intake for the sake of their future children.

WHAT ARE ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS? Ultra-processed foods are high in added fat, sugar, and salt, low in protein and fiber, and contain artificial colors, sweeteners, and preservatives. The term includes foods that contain ingredients that a person would not add to home cooking – such as chemicals, dyes, and preservatives. Ready meals, ice cream, sausages, fried chicken and ketchup are some of the most loved examples. They are different from processed foods, which are processed to extend their shelf life or improve their taste, such as cured meats, cheese and fresh bread. Ultra-processed foods, such as sausages, cereals, biscuits, and carbonated drinks, are formulations made largely or entirely from substances derived from foods and additives. They contain little or no unprocessed or minimally processed foods, such as fruits, vegetables, seeds and eggs. The foods are usually packed with sugars, oils, fats and salt, as well as additives, such as preservatives, antioxidants and stabilizers. Ultra-processed foods are often presented ready-made, taste good and are cheap. Source: Open Food Facts

Ultra-processed foods generally have higher sugar, salt and saturated fat content compared to less processed foods.

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, used data from an ongoing US study that tracked the lifestyles of nearly 20,000 children born to about 14,500 mothers.

The participants completed an initial health and lifestyle questionnaire and were monitored every year between 1997 and 2001 and every two years thereafter.

Overall, 12 percent (2,471) of the children became overweight or obese during an average follow-up period of 4 years, according to the findings published in the British Medical Journal.

The risk was highest – 26 percent higher – in those whose mothers ate the most ultra-processed foods, classified as 12.1 servings per day, compared with the lowest consumption group (3.4 servings/day).

The authors said these associations were similar among participants with different risk profiles, including maternal body weight, history of pregnancy complications, weight gain during pregnancy, sex of offspring, birth weight and gestational age.

The UK is gripped by an obesity epidemic with two thirds of adults and one third of children being overweight.

About one in seven children is obese by the time they enter high school, while 26 percent of men and 29 percent of women are obese.

In the US, one in six children is overweight and a fifth is obese. In adults, the percentage is twice as high, with a third being overweight and two in five being obese.

Commenting on the study, Dr Hilda Mulrooney, an associate professor of nutrition at Kingston University, London, said it added evidence for the importance of dieting for women during pregnancy.

“We’ve known for a long time that maternal nutrition is an important risk factor for children and that healthy eating during pregnancy and during childhood is important not only for adequate nutrition for children, but also for role modeling of the behaviors you want to anchor.

“If you want kids to eat healthy, you eat healthy yourself — you model it so it’s their norm. That also shapes their environment, and they make choices based on that.’

