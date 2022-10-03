Eating a lot of red meat or ice cream can make it gloomy and harder to maintain an erection or orgasm

The contents of your blood can make or break your sex life, says an expert.

dr. Florence Comite, an endocrinologist from Brooklyn, New York, says a person’s blood plays a vital role in their sex life.

Whether it’s a man’s ability to maintain an erection, or the frequency and strength of orgasms, blood has a huge impact on a person’s sex life.

Changing a person’s diet to include more vitamins and minerals that are good for sex — while avoiding foods that trigger the development of “bad blood” can be a boon for some, she says.

An overabundance of sugar, cholesterol and iron in the bloodstream can cause a person to have a lower libido and affect their ability to orgasm. Especially in men, it can cause restricted blood flow and narrowed blood vessels, making it difficult to maintain an erection.

Eating foods high in zinc — such as beans — flavanoids — such as many berries — and vitamin B6 — salmon and tuna — can boost one’s sex drive, as the foods help one maintain healthier blood and increase libido .

“There are chemicals in the bloodstream — enzymes, cholesterol, sugar, iron — that can stop the way we function sexually and interfere with our interest in sex,” explains Cormite.

“Finding out what’s going on in your bloodstream… you can look at the interference it’s having with your sex life.”

She notes that blood can’t be “bad” on its own, but the content in one’s blood can make it less healthy.

For example, high blood sugar is known to cause problems for a person in the bedroom.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases warns that high blood glucose levels can damage blood vessels and nerves.

“Poorly controlled blood glucose can affect sexual performance by damaging small blood vessels and nerves,” Cormite says.

“Damage to nerves that control sexual stimulation and response can impair a man’s or a woman’s libido or orgasm or the ability to have an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse in men.”

This can cause problems especially for men as it makes it more difficult for enough blood to reach the penis to maintain an erection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a man with diabetes is three times more likely to have erectile dysfunction.

Regularly eating sweets such as ice cream and candy or drinking sugary soft drinks significantly increases the risk of diabetes.

A man with high cholesterol may also have trouble maintaining an erection.

WHAT IS LIBIDO LOSS? Loss of libido is a decreased sex drive. Previous research suggests that it affects nearly half of all women at some point in their lives. It is often related to relationship problems, stress or fatigue, but can also indicate an underlying health problem. Sexual urges vary from person to person without libido being ‘normal’, but if it affects your relationship it may be worth seeking help from a family doctor or psychosexual therapist. Common Causes: Relationship problems – such as becoming overly familiar with your partner, poor communication or trust issues

– such as becoming overly familiar with your partner, poor communication or trust issues Sexual Problems – including erectile dysfunction or vaginal dryness

– including erectile dysfunction or vaginal dryness Stress, anxiety or depression

Age – Sex hormones fall during menopause. Low libido can also occur due to the side effects of medication or mobility problems

– Sex hormones fall during menopause. Low libido can also occur due to the side effects of medication or mobility problems Pregnancy and breastfeeding – can cause changes in hormone levels, exhaustion or changed priorities when people focus on their child

– can cause changes in hormone levels, exhaustion or changed priorities when people focus on their child Underlying health problems – such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes

– such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes medication – including antidepressants and medicines for high blood pressure

– including antidepressants and medicines for high blood pressure alcohol and drugs Source: NHS Choices

The Boston Medical Group warns that having too much LDL — often referred to as “bad cholesterol” — can lead to plaque buildup in the bloodstream.

As a result, blood will have trouble traveling to the penis of a man who is aroused and will impair his ability to form and maintain an erection.

It also affects the production of testosterone, which sends sexual stimulation signals throughout the body.

Men with lower testosterone levels also have a lower libido, which is also detrimental to a man’s ability to maintain an erection during sex.

‘Avoid all fried foods that are high in saturated fats and trans fatty acids; think french fries, buffalo wings, onion rings, and other fried snacks,” Cormite says, warning that blood pressure should also be monitored.

Although iron is considered a part of a healthy diet by many nutritionists and dieticians, too much iron can also be problematic.

Someone who eats too much iron can develop a condition called hemochromatosis, where they store excess deposits of the mineral in their blood.

People who suffer from hemochromatosis have a lower libido and therefore have problems in the bedroom.

Foods such as red meat, spinach and raisins are high in iron. While they are okay in moderation, overeating can cause a person to have problems in the long run.

These problems can be solved with proper nutrition and by being aware of one’s body and family history.

“If diabetes or heart disease runs in your family, you can expect problems in your sex life,” she says.

There are also foods that a person can add to their diet to improve their performance in the bedroom.

The element zinc helps boost testosterone and prolactin production, boosting sex drive and making it easier to achieve orgasm.

Foods such as beans, oysters, nuts and whole grains are excellent sources of zinc.

A diet rich in flavonoids, which are found in many common berries, are linked also to a significant reduction in erectile dysfunction – especially in younger men.

Vitamin B6 – found in seafood such as salmon and tuna – is also known to increase libido.