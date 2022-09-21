Eating a handful of walnuts a day can lower your blood pressure, slow weight gain and in turn reduce your risk of diabetes and heart disease, a new study suggests.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota uncovered the miraculous potential benefits of the nuts after monitoring the diets of 3,300 people for more than 25 years and giving them numerous health checks.

Walnuts are the only nuts that contain Omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which the researchers said may explain the benefits. The fatty acid has previously been linked to improved heart health. They say more studies are needed to confirm the findings.

Previous research has linked walnuts to lowering blood pressure and suggested they prevent diabetes and heart disease. However, these results have yet to be supported by a rigorous clinical trial.

In the study – published Wednesday in the journal Nutrition, metabolism and cardiovascular diseases – the researchers analyzed data from 3,341 Americans who were about 45 years old.

The participants had participated in the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study conducted by the University of Alabama between 1985 and 2015.

They were initially interviewed about their diets and followed up at years seven, 20 and 25 of the study.

What is high blood pressure? What are the risks? High blood pressure or hypertension rarely has noticeable symptoms. But if left untreated, it increases your risk of serious problems such as heart attack and stroke. The only way to find out if your blood pressure is high is to have your blood pressure checked. Blood pressure is recorded with two numbers. The systolic pressure (higher number) is the force with which your heart pumps blood around your body. The diastolic pressure (lower number) is the resistance to blood flow in the blood vessels. They are both measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). If your blood pressure is too high, it puts extra strain on your blood vessels, heart and other organs, such as the brain, kidneys and eyes. Persistent high blood pressure can increase your risk of a number of serious and potentially life-threatening conditions, such as: heart disease

heart attack

stroke

heart failure

peripheral arterial disease

aortic aneurysms

kidney disease

vascular dementia

Of those involved, the 340 who ate walnuts consumed about 0.6 ounces (19 grams) per day on average—the equivalent of seven walnut kernels.

These people were more likely to be female, white, and highly educated.

In year 20, they were invited back for a health check, where their BMI was measured along with their activity level and blood pressure.

The results showed that those in the walnut-eating group had lower blood pressure than those who did not eat the nuts.

Blood pressure readings are shown as two numbers, as the systolic pressure – or the pressure on the artery walls when the heart beats – and the diastolic pressure – or the pressure on the artery walls between beats.

Among those who did not eat walnuts, their blood pressure score was 117.2/73.6 millimeters of mercury (mmHg).

But for those who ate the nuts, it was 116/71 mmHg.

The researchers said diastolic blood pressure, or other number, was significantly lower in people who ate walnuts.

But none of the figures were in the unhealthy range, which Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is somewhat higher than 120/80 mmHg.

About 20 percent of walnut eaters in the study had high blood pressure, compared to 22 percent of those who didn’t eat them.

The researchers also suggested that walnuts led to lower weight gain and a higher quality diet.

They found that those who did not eat nuts had a BMI of 29.7, which placed them at the upper end of the overweight range, and 39 percent were obese.

But among those who had walnuts, BMI was barely lower at 29, while 35 percent were overweight.

Those who ate the nuts also had a higher activity score in the newspaper than those who did not.

Researchers also claimed that walnut eaters had significantly lower fasting glucose levels, a better heart disease risk profile and a higher quality diet.

So-Yun Yi, a PhD student in public health at the university who was involved in the research, said the study supported claims that walnuts are ‘part of a healthy diet’.

“Interestingly, walnut consumers had a better risk factor profile for cardiovascular disease, such as a lower body mass index… compared to other nut consumers,” they said.

The researchers said walnuts could help the heart because they are the only nut that has Omega-3, which has been linked to heart benefits.

They also contain a number of other nutrients, including protein, fiber and magnesium, which can also support heart health.

But researchers added that their findings were observational and that clinical trials should be conducted to confirm the findings.

It wasn’t clear whether other nuts had an impact because walnut eaters tended to eat more nuts overall compared to non-consumers.