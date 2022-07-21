Eastern parts of the US brace for possible tornadoes as heat wave continues to soar across country

A series of severe storms are expected to hit the east coast of the United States as sweltering temperatures leave 255 million Americans under heat warnings.

New York City, Boston, Albany and Burlington, Vermont, are among the top cities in the Northeast that meteorologists say could experience torrential rains, damaging winds, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes on Thursday, according to meteorologists.

Rain could serve as a brief hiatus in a country where temperatures have risen throughout the week, with forecasters expecting temperatures to continue rising into the weekend.

Temperatures in Boston and New York City could hit 95 degrees on Thursday, and could continue to climb to 100 degrees over the weekend.

In the Midwest, temperatures have already risen above 100 degrees in some cities, and things are well underway in the South, where Richmond is expected to hit 99 degrees today.

Cities in the US are expected to be ravaged by violent storms on Thursday afternoon as a heat wave continues to rage across the country

Storms are expected to hit the northeast in the afternoon, but rain could hit the region as early as late morning

Severe storms hitting the northeast on Thursday afternoon could bring damaging gusts of wind up to 60 miles per hour

Storms would reach south, with wet weather lasting into the weekend after today’s storms pass

The Storm Prediction Center said the combination of heat and moisture in the air could bring rain to the threatened regions by late morning.

The New England interior is expected to experience the most rainfall, with up to three inches falling quickly in some places.

Meteorologists said wind gusts pose the greatest danger to the affected areas, with gusts of up to 100 km/h according to AccuWeather.

Lightning is also expected, and meteorologists said conditions in some areas could be right to trigger a tornado, but the chances were slim.

After the storms pass through the central northeast, they are expected to move to Maine and put Portland in their sights.

Rain is expected to decrease as the storm cells reach the shoreline.

The Southeast is also expected to experience a series of summer storms, with Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Birmingham and Jackson being the most threatened by lightning and high winds.

Rain and wet weather are expected to linger in the region.

The Great Lakes area is also likely to experience severe storms this weekend, with Chicago and Michigan facing the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and the chance of isolated tornadoes forming.

A woman cools off by wetting her feet in New York City’s Washington Square Park fountain on Tuesday as high temperatures punished the city

People try to beat the heat next to fountains in Washington DC on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend

A New Yorker takes to the waves Tuesday to cool off amid the blistering heat wave that is plaguing the country

The storms are coming. Rising temperatures across the country caused Boston to declare a “heat emergency” on Wednesday, while New York City officials urged residents to stay indoors for their own safety.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a state of emergency and has launched dozens of refrigeration centers across the city to help protect locals.

Jackie Bray, commissioner of New York’s Homeland Security and Emergency Services Department, urged residents to stay indoors rather than risk the “dangerous” heat wave.

She urged the move so that locals can avoid “dangerous conditions that can lead to heat stress and illness.”

At least a third of the U.S. population has received heat advice and extreme heat warnings, and about 265 million people will see temperatures above 90 degrees in the coming days.

A “heat dome” covering the land is largely due to a sustained area of ​​high pressure trapping heat over an area.