EastEnders star Patsy Palmer becomes the first celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice

Patsy Palmer is the first celebrity to be announced for the next series of Dancing On Ice, and the LA-based star admits she won’t be traveling to the UK for training.

The EastEnders icon, 50, appeared on This Morning from her Los Angeles home on Monday: ‘I can’t believe I’m the first.

“This was what I really had to think about, I wanted to challenge myself, get out of my comfort zone.

“I turned it down before because I was terrified, but when I turned 50, I made a pact to get out of my confrontation zone. This is for all 50 year olds. I’m actually quite scared right now.’

“Even my daughter doesn’t know, she has traveled.”

Patsy said she will return to the UK for the show but will do much of her training in Malibu.

She said, ‘I’ll be back, but I’m going to train in Los Angeles, which is fantastic.

“I’m not competitive, but this time I’m going to say let’s try to win. I’m going to focus on the training and using meditation, and this will really put it to the test for me.”

About her experience, she said, “The skating experience I’ve had is that as kids I would go out with my friends, as one of the first things we got to do without our parents. We skated around quickly and crashed into the walls.

“It would be great fun to skate on tracks I love, but a lot of them are very upbeat and I don’t want to create a challenge for myself.”

Patsy lives in Malibu with husband Richard Merkell and their three children, Fenton, 22, Emilia, 20, and Bertie, 10, after moving to the United States in 2014.

She is also a parent of actor Charley Palmer Rothwell, 30 – her UK based son with former partner Alfie Rothwell.

The former actress, who now earns a living as a DJ, was recently hit by the cost of living crisis with her fans after she asked them to pay £17.99 a month on Instagram for ‘exclusive’ content.

In April, she took to her page to promote A Good Life, a page where she would post about her life in Malibu, how she organizes her time, manages stress and more.

Pasty – an EastEnders icon thanks to her past role as Bianca Jackson – left her fans furious, with one pointing out: “People are struggling to pay bills right now.”

The soap star shared the post – which has since been deleted – with her 372,000 Instagram followers, along with a lengthy caption. Part of it read: ‘Would you subscribe to A GOOD LIFE. Being a woman is about possessing my inner strength.’

Patsy hit back at the negative comments, saying, “We can’t create better without resources. Creators work extremely hard to deliver what their followers want from them.

“Often creators operate from a different headspace than other people, which makes it very difficult for them to make money because they want to share expression with others. There are limits to the energy people have who create, so the exchange of energy.

“Whether it’s exchanging talents and gifts each has to offer or using money to enjoy the talents, inspirations, art, music, TV, coaching, teaching, etc.”