EastEnders star Michelle Collins is MARRIED to Mike Davidson

EastEnders star Michelle Collins tied the knot with her toyboy lover Mike Davidson at Islington Town Hall on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old soap star, best known for playing Cindy Beale, looked stunning in a white jumpsuit as she said “I do” to her long-time love, before kissing each other outside in the street while holding glasses of champagne.

The happy couple was covered in confetti as they left town hall, with Michelle wearing a flower garland on her head. Mike reflected her style in a white jacket he wore over a black shirt and black pants.

The couple set off to begin married life in a classic white convertible that was decorated with ribbon.

Michelle’s former co-star Adam Woodyatt, who played Cindy’s ex-husband on EastEnders, was also in attendance, but looked fairly casual in blue slacks and a striped shirt.

The couple’s characters were pretty bitter on EastEnders. Cindy famously died in childbirth while in prison.

She was sent down after being sent down for hiring a hit man to kill Ian when he says he will take her to court over custody of their children, in a storyline that aired in 1998.

Also in attendance on the day was Lord Michael Cashman – who is better known today for his political career than his acting prowess.

He rose to fame on EastEnders as Colin Russell 36 years ago and returned to the show in 2016 for a brief stint.

The former Labor Member of the European Parliament was on the bill for three years from 1986 and made headlines the following year when his character shared the first gay kiss on a British soap.

The star used the platform EastEnders gave him to raise awareness for LGBT rights, founding the charity Stonewall in 1989. He was a MEP for the West Midlands from 1999 to 2014, when he was appointed to the House of Lords.

Soap star Michelle confirmed her engagement to Mike in April by sharing an image from a friend’s account on her Instagram Stories.

The photo showed the on-screen star sipping champagne with the caption: ‘The bride to be @michellecollins.’

Now she has told their friends that they no longer saw the point in waiting to get married, as they have been dating for ten years, according to The sun.

A source told her friends: ‘We know it’s late but we’ve been together for 10 years and what’s the point of waiting.

“We thought life was too short and we want to see and celebrate all our friends.”

It is rumored that after the ceremony, guests will be met at a reception at a split-level private bar in north London, which features a pub with a Venetian chandelier and a heated roof terrace.

Michelle revealed on social media in April that Mike had asked the question while hiking Temescal Canyon in Los Angeles — a decade after the couple first met.

She told her Instagram followers: ‘So this happened in #la, he got on his knees while we were on top of #temescalcanyon, basically no one else around us.

‘It’s #beautfiul and I’m #happy #10years in April, it’s about time I think (sic).’

The actress previously lashed out at critics of the duo’s 22-year age difference and was frustrated at being branded a “cougar.”

Michelle – who has also appeared on Coronation Street and Doctor Who – said in 2018: “Mike is 22 years younger than me and I am considered a predator. It drives me crazy. People call him my toyboy beau. He’s almost 35, for God’s sake.

“He recently turned to me and said, ‘I’m not still your toyboy, am I?’

“I’m laughing about it now, but it’s annoying. And I hate that word cougar. I can not stand it. I find it so humiliating. A cougar is a predator that roams around looking for young meat. I’m certainly not like that.’