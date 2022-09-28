EastEnders star Max Bowden is a dad! Actor announces his ex girlfriend has given birth to a baby boy

Max Bowden is a father, having given birth to his son earlier this month.

The EastEnders star announced the good news on Wednesday, sharing an Instagram post dedicated to his son and ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle.

Roisin and Max both shared a sweet black and white photo of their son, who was born on September 19 when they revealed they had named their son Reginald.

Max, 27, and his ex-girlfriend Roisin revealed they were expecting their first child in April but are no longer together.,

Roisin took to her Instagram with a sweet black and white photo of the baby’s feet and another photo of the mother and son snuggling after the birth.

Her message was then re-shared by proud new dad Max, who sent a sweet message to Roisin. .

“Reginald Buckle born September 19, 2022,” Roisin wrote on her post.

“I haven’t been able to post until now because besides having my hands full, I’ve been in a complete bubble of love, bonded with my son and spent time getting to know each other,” she added.

“It’s cliche, but I’ve never felt so much love, I can’t explain it.”

Max added: ‘Reginald Buckle welcome to the world son. Born on September 19, 2022.’

‘Greatest feeling in the world and a love like I’ve never felt. Will never get over the feeling of my son looking me in the eye for the first time.v’

“Well done to Roisin for being such a strong mother who is becoming a mother for the first time and accepting motherhood like a champion.

‘Heart is very full of love and gratitude, and can’t wait to love this little man forever! ️’