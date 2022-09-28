EastEnders star Max Bowden is a dad! Actor announces his ex girlfriend has given birth to a baby boy

Max Bowden is a father, having given birth to his son earlier this month.

The EastEnders star, who plays Ben Mitchell in the soap, announced the good news on Wednesday, sharing an Instagram post dedicated to his son and ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle.

Roisin and Max both shared a sweet black and white photo of their son, who was born on September 19 when they revealed they had named him Reginald.

Max, 27, and his ex-girlfriend Roisin revealed they were expecting their first child in April but are no longer together.,

Roisin took to her Instagram with a sweet black and white photo of the baby’s feet and another photo of the mother and son snuggling after the birth.

Her message was then re-shared by proud new dad Max, who sent a sweet message to Roisin.

“Reginald Buckle born September 19, 2022,” Roisin wrote on her post.

“I haven’t been able to post until now because besides having my hands full, I’ve been in a complete bubble of love, bonded with my son and spent time getting to know each other,” she added.

“It’s cliche, but I’ve never felt so much love, I can’t explain it.”

Max added: ‘Reginald Buckle welcome to the world son. Born on September 19, 2022.’

‘Greatest feeling in the world and a love like I’ve never felt. Will never get over the feeling of my son looking me in the eye for the first time.v’

“Well done to Roisin for being such a strong mother who is becoming a mother for the first time and accepting motherhood like a champion.

‘Heart is very full of love and gratitude, and can’t wait to love this little man forever! ️’

Max recently made his relationship with EastEnders co-star Shona McGarty Instagram official after months of speculation that they were dating.

The soap star met Roisin in a pub in June 2021. The couple quickly became close and went on holiday to Madeira in July. In August, Roisin was spotted supporting Max at a Sellerbrity football game at Horley FC.

They took to social media in October 2021 and spent Christmas together, before Roisin found out she was pregnant in early 2022.

The couple decided to split up in March, agreeing to co-parenting once their son was born, but Roisin claimed in August that they had been out of contact for two months.

That same month, Max was spotted at a country music festival with his EastEnders colleague Shona McGarty, 30, at London’s O2.

There were rumors that the couple had become close when Max saw Shona leave the house in May.

Max and Shona recently made their relationship Instagram official after months of dating rumours.

Shona, who plays Whitney Dean in the BBC soap, took to Instagram earlier this month to share cozy snaps of her and Max at the House & Classics Festival in Essex.

The pair watched the music event very closely as they partied with friends and posed together in public for the first time.

Shona split from her electrician fiancé Ryan Harris in January, claiming the divorce was “very amicable.”

Roisin claimed last month that Max was not present at their child’s 20-week ultrasound.

Speaking on her new podcast One Mum and a BabyRoisin said, “There was hope we could be co-parenting, but I haven’t heard from him for about six weeks now, so I don’t really know where that says.”

Roisin went on to say she invited Max to the baby scan — where she found out she was expecting a boy — but she says he didn’t show up.

She added: “The door is open and I would never stop him from seeing his son, so hopefully we’ll hear from him.”

A friend of Max told The sun at the time: “Max is saddened to hear Roisin make these claims as he has made it very clear that he will always be there for his son.

“But because of his child’s privacy, he is not willing to discuss these matters in public and wants to do things the right way.”