EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo’s wife Sophia Perry gives birth to twins

EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo’s wife Sophia Perry has given birth to twins – a girl and a boy.

The 34-year-old actor, who played Dean Wicks in the BBC soap, shared an adorable photo of their newcomers on Instagram on Tuesday as he announced the good news.

He wrote: ‘My beautiful wife @sophiaperry has given birth to two happy and healthy babies and has started raising them. I’m in the kitchen working on the sterilizer.’

He then revealed their adorable names and added: ‘Welcome to the world Raphael & Daphne, my dynamic duo. *** 15/08/22***’

He shared two beautiful shots of the little bundles of joy cuddled side by side in pink and blue hats.

In April, Matt revealed that his wife Sophia was pregnant and that the couple were expecting twins.

The soap star shared a look at the reveal of the couple’s gender as they held cannon buyers exploding with blue and pink confetti.

The pair jumped up and down excitedly in the sweet clip before Matt took Sophia in his arms.

He wrote: ‘”The lottery of life”, still a fair way to go, but we feel VERY blessed. The boys name will be JACK and the girls POT.’

The couple was inundated with congratulations from their loved ones.

Actor Chris Evangelou said: ‘Congratulations guys, great news x,’ while Matt’s EastEnders co-star Emma Barton added: ‘Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️’.

Danny Hatchard, who played Lee Carter on the series, added: ‘Big congratulations brother ❤️❤️’.

Matt and Sophie were married in September 2021 in a ceremony at London’s Grosvenor Chapel.

Matt confirmed the news on social media and shared a short black and white video of the duo on their wedding day as they celebrate their nuptials.

Sophie looked stunning in her embellished bridal gown with a backless design and sporting her hair in a chic updo adorned with a jeweled hairpiece.

Matt and Sophia’s marriage came two years after the couple announced their engagement in May 2019.

The actor posed the question about pizza and champagne during a romantic beach proposal in the Dominican Republic.

Fans will recognize Matt from his performance on EastEnders. His character Dean was last seen on the soap in February 2016.

The character was central to a rape storyline in which Dean sexually assaulted Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, at the Queen Vic in scenes that aired in 2014.

Dean was later acquitted of attempted rape after an off-screen trial.

Matt made his EastEnders debut in 2006 and starred in the soap until 2008, before returning in 2014 for another two years.

Since appearing on EastEnders, Matt has also starred in drama Death In Paradise and BBC series Ordinary Lies.