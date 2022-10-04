EastEnders SPOILER: Lola Pearce is left injured when Jonah Tyler seeks revenge on Phil Mitchell

<!–

Lola Pearce is left injured when her cousin Phil Mitchell loses his grip on the Walford underworld in dramatic upcoming EastEnders episodes.

In scenes airing Thursday, Lola (played by Danielle Harold) is gripped by her arm in agony after Jonah Tyler (Mark Mooney) seeks revenge with a baseball bat.

It comes after it was reported that the actress had been dropped from the show, although the details of her departure are currently top secret.

Drama: Lola Pearce (left) is injured when her cousin Phil Mitchell loses his grip on the Walford underworld in dramatic upcoming EastEnders episodes (pictured with co-star James Farrar)

The drama reaches a boiling point after Phil (Steve McFadden) cut off his sister Sam (Kim Medcalf) for betraying the family by taking drugs at Peggy’s nightclub.

Sam had been secretly working with Jonah and now the mobster appears to be taking revenge when his supply of drugs is cut off.

The action takes place at the nightclub with Jonah brandishing a baseball bat and poor Lola caught in the crossfire.

Hard man Phil is then desperate to try and protect the rest of the family from Jonah’s revenge.

Drama: In scenes aired Thursday, photos show the Danielle Harold actress, 30, grabbing her arm in pain after Jonah Tyler (Mark Mooney) seeks revenge with a baseball bat

It comes after reports that Danielle has been dropped from the show and it is claimed that her character will die of a brain tumor.

The actress is said to have met with bosses when her contract had six months left, where she was told she would be fired from the soap.

Her character Lola, who she started playing on the BBC show in 2011, will fall in love with her blinker Jay Brown, played by Jamie Borthwick, according to The sun.

Tough Man: The drama reaches a boiling point after Phil cut off his sister Sam (Kim Medcalf) after she betrayed the family by taking drugs at Peggy’s nightclub (pictured by Steve McFadden)

It’s clear that Jay will nurse Lola before she dies of a brain tumor, in scenes to be aired later this year.

“EastEnders are desperate to make headlines and boost ratings with explosive storylines, and Lola’s departure will have diehard fans in parts,” an insider told The Sun.

“Some people felt uncomfortable that the inspiration for increasing ratings came from such a true tragedy.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of EastEnders and Danielle for comment.

Exit: It comes after reports that Danielle has been dropped from the show and it has been claimed her character will die of a brain tumor

It is claimed that soap bosses will handle the character “with grace and care” and that the scripts were created with a brain tumor charity.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Danielle would be devastated after being written out of the BBC soap in an unexpected ‘cull’.

She’s said to be “in pieces” with a storyline surrounding her departure in the works, in part because the nature of her departure means she won’t be able to return.

An insider on the TV show told The sun: “She wasn’t expecting the chop, because her character is a firm favorite with the viewers. She will be unsubscribed with no option to return.”

They added that the cast “walked around” Danielle, who “handled the news like a real pro.”