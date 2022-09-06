EastEnders SPOILER: Kat Slater’s wedding to Phil Mitchell is CRASHED by Alfie Moon and Sharon Watts

Kat Slater will be getting ready to marry Phil Mitchell in next week’s EastEnders episodes, but in a typical soap opera storyline, their former lovers ruin the ceremony.

The seasoned character, played by Jessie Wallace, comes face to face with her ex-husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) confronts Phil.

Sharon is adamant that Phil (Steve McFadden) loves her after they share a brief moment together, and she tries to convince him of this.

Uh-oh: Kat Slater’s (center-left) marriage to Phil Mitchell (center-right) will be crashed into next week’s EastEnders episode by Alfie Moon (far left) and Sharon Watts (far right)

Meanwhile, Alfie triumphantly returns to Albert Square and, like Kat, believes she is making a mistake by marrying Phil when she should be with him.

Things don’t start well when Shirley (Linda Henry) makes Kat question Phil’s fate.

Elsewhere, Sharon likes to show Phil an old photo of them both to remind him of the good old days when they were in love.

Shock: The veteran character, played by Jessie Wallace (pictured), comes face to face with her ex-husband Alfie (Shane Richie), while Sharon (Letitia Dean) confronts Phil

Conspiracy: Sharon is adamant that Phil (Steve McFadden) loves her after they share a brief moment together, and she tries to convince him of this

Phil insists on marrying Kat, but Zack (James Farrar) overhears Kat’s conversation and suspects Phil chose Sharon—and miscalculates.

Kat furiously challenges Phil, who insists on loving her and encouraging Sharon to back off.

Though more trouble lies ahead for Kat, she gets an unexpected guest when her ex-boyfriend Alfie shows up at the house and begs her not to marry Phil.

It remains uncertain whether Kat’s views on Alfie will change or whether Sharon will have any influence on Phil.

Here he is! Meanwhile, Alfie triumphantly returns to Albert Square and, like Kat, believes she is making a mistake by marrying Phil when she should be with him.

Worry: Things don’t start well when Shirley (Linda Henry) makes Kat question Phil’s fate

The cast was spotted filming the episode in late July at a church a stone’s throw from their Elstree set in north London.

The photos showed Alfie showing up in a rusty old van before driving off with the bride-to-be to return with her glamorous dress covered in mud.

Alfie pulled on his signature biker jacket in the poppers, while Kat wore a beaded dress for her big day.

Later, the duo returned to the church to face Phil with the bride in an untidy state.

Big Idea: Elsewhere Sharon would like to show Phil an old photo of them both to remind him of the good old days when they were in love

Confusion: Phil insists on marrying Kat, but Zack (James Farrar) overhears Kat’s conversation and suspects Phil chose Sharon—and miscalculates

Actress Jessie wore slider sandals between dramatic scenes as she chatted with her co-stars.

Alfie, who first appeared on the soap in November 2002, decided to flee Walford after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with his wife’s cousin Hayley (Katie Jarvis).

But it’s not just Kat whose head is turned by a former flame, with Phil sharing a secret kiss with ex-wife Sharon Watts (Leticia Dean) after admitting she still had feelings for him.

The mechanic’s son Ben (Max Bowden) was also present in a matching three-piece suit alongside Kat’s grandmother Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and ex Sharon.

Furious: Kat furiously challenges Phil, who insists on loving her and encouraging Sharon to back off

Surprise: While Kat has more trouble ahead, she receives an unexpected guest when her ex-boyfriend Alfie shows up at the house and begs her not to marry Phil

Soap fans were delighted when Alfie made a surprise appearance on the show earlier this month, ahead of his full-time return to the show.

Following news that the soap actor would be returning to the soap full-time later this year, the former Queen Vic landlord was briefly seen on a video call with his son Tommy (Sonny Kendall).

Of his return, Shane said, “It is an absolute honor and privilege to be invited back to my TV home in Albert Square.”

He continued, “I’m looking forward to catching up with some old castmates and meeting new ones.

“The new executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, has been instrumental in bringing back Alfie Moon with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can not wait.’

Executive Producer Chris added: “Shane Richie created one of the most iconic, likeable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure.”

EastEnders airs Monday 12th to Thursday 15th September at 7.30pm on BBC One.