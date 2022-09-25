EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster

He recently made his long-awaited return to EastEnders.

And Alfie Moon was photographed being kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing mobster while filming upcoming scenes for the BBC soap.

The former bar owner, played by Shane Ritchie, was photographed by armed crooks being forced into a car and driving away.

Alfie was dressed in a blue floral shirt and dark trainers, with a striking gold buckle belt. The character also wore a black leather blazer and a pair of gloves.

The mobster’s balaclava looked like a cat tugging on a tongue and even had molded ears on top.

Earlier this month, EastEnders fans got their first glimpse of Shane Richie’s highly anticipated return to the soap.

Initial photos showed the moment Alfie Moon came face to face with his ex-wife Kat, prior to her wedding to Albert Square hardman Phil Mitchell.

Shane’s return to EastEnders was first confirmed in July, as fans eagerly wondered if he would reunite with his on/off love Kat,

Three years after his last appearance in the soap. In the photos, Alfie can be seen waiting by Kat’s front door as she goes to church, dressed in her wedding dress.

The amazing moment will no doubt leave Kat stunned as she prepares to tie the knot with Phil (Steve McFadden).

And while Kat (Jessie Wallace) may seem adamant she wants to tie the knot with Phil, it seems Alfie wants to win her heart back, as another photo shows him aboard a boat, perhaps returning his old love to their old one. seducing life together .

Shane also discussed his return during an interview with The Mirror, saying, “We sat down and he said, ‘Listen, I’m thinking about bringing Alfie back'” and I said really?

“Then he sold it to me and said we want the old Alfie because over the years there have all been very different Alfies, and my favorite Alfie is from 2002 to 2005, look it up. That’s the Alfie we have back.”

He continued: “So Chris [Clenshaw] was so instrumental, for telling the long-term storyline with Alfie and it’s the old Alfie.’

While Alfie’s first scenes aired in early September, fans were teased about his return in July when Queen Vic’s former landlord was briefly seen on a video call with his son Tommy (Sonny Kendall).

Many viewers said it was “so good” to see his face, while others complained that it had been “too long.”

