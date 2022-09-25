WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster

Entertainment
By Merry
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 57
1664115988 675 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 58
1664115989 658 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 59
1664115991 502 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 60
1664115992 488 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 61
1664115994 502 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 62
1664115996 442 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 63
1664115998 887 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 64
1664116000 202 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 65
1664116001 202 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 66
1664116003 874 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 67
1664116004 327 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 68
1664116006 857 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 69
1664116007 468 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 70
1664116009 391 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 71
1664116010 453 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 72
1664116011 794 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 73
1664116013 472 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 74
1664116014 4 EastEnders SPOILER Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a
EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing gangster 75

EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing mobster as his long-awaited return to Albert Square turns into a nightmare

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline

Published: 15:24, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 15:24, September 25, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

He recently made his long-awaited return to EastEnders.

And Alfie Moon was photographed being kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing mobster while filming upcoming scenes for the BBC soap.

The former bar owner, played by Shane Ritchie, was photographed by armed crooks being forced into a car and driving away.

SPOILER: Alfie Moon was photographed being kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing mobster while filming upcoming scenes
SPOILER: Alfie Moon was photographed being kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing mobster while filming upcoming scenes

SPOILER: Alfie Moon was photographed being kidnapped at gunpoint by a balaclava-wearing mobster while filming upcoming scenes

Alfie was dressed in a blue floral shirt and dark trainers, with a striking gold buckle belt. The character also wore a black leather blazer and a pair of gloves.

The mobster’s balaclava looked like a cat tugging on a tongue and even had molded ears on top.

Earlier this month, EastEnders fans got their first glimpse of Shane Richie’s highly anticipated return to the soap.

Initial photos showed the moment Alfie Moon came face to face with his ex-wife Kat, prior to her wedding to Albert Square hardman Phil Mitchell.

Terrifying: Former pub owner, played by Shane Ritchie, was photographed pushing armed thugs into a car and driving away
Terrifying: Former pub owner, played by Shane Ritchie, was photographed pushing armed thugs into a car and driving away

Terrifying: Former pub owner, played by Shane Ritchie, was photographed pushing armed thugs into a car and driving away

In character: Alfie was dressed in a blue floral shirt and dark sneakers, with a striking gold buckle belt
In character: Alfie was dressed in a blue floral shirt and dark sneakers, with a striking gold buckle belt

In character: Alfie was dressed in a blue floral shirt and dark sneakers, with a striking gold buckle belt

Intense: The character looked concerned while in the car
Intense: The character looked concerned while in the car

Intense: The character looked concerned while in the car

Scary: The Actor Who Played A Gangster Was Pictured With A Gun
Scary: The Actor Who Played A Gangster Was Pictured With A Gun
Terrifying: The firearm was used to force Alfie Moon into the car
Terrifying: The firearm was used to force Alfie Moon into the car

Scary: The Actor Who Played A Gangster Was Pictured With A Gun

armed and dangerous: the gun was held by his side
armed and dangerous: the gun was held by his side

armed and dangerous: the gun was held by his side

Shane’s return to EastEnders was first confirmed in July, as fans eagerly wondered if he would reunite with his on/off love Kat,

Three years after his last appearance in the soap. In the photos, Alfie can be seen waiting by Kat’s front door as she goes to church, dressed in her wedding dress.

The amazing moment will no doubt leave Kat stunned as she prepares to tie the knot with Phil (Steve McFadden).

Drama: The balaclava clad gangster sat in the back while Alfie sat in the front
Drama: The balaclava clad gangster sat in the back while Alfie sat in the front

Drama: The balaclava clad gangster sat in the back while Alfie sat in the front

In costume: the character also wore a black leather blazer and a pair of gloves
In costume: the character also wore a black leather blazer and a pair of gloves

In costume: the character also wore a black leather blazer and a pair of gloves

Dangerous: Alfie sat in front
Dangerous: Alfie sat in front
Dangerous: A villain was seen in the back seat
Dangerous: A villain was seen in the back seat

Dangerous: While Alfie was in the front seat, a villain was seen in the back seat

Covered: A balaclava was used to disguise his identity
Covered: A balaclava was used to disguise his identity

Covered: A balaclava was used to disguise his identity

And while Kat (Jessie Wallace) may seem adamant she wants to tie the knot with Phil, it seems Alfie wants to win her heart back, as another photo shows him aboard a boat, perhaps returning his old love to their old one. seducing life together .

Shane also discussed his return during an interview with The Mirror, saying, “We sat down and he said, ‘Listen, I’m thinking about bringing Alfie back'” and I said really?

“Then he sold it to me and said we want the old Alfie because over the years there have all been very different Alfies, and my favorite Alfie is from 2002 to 2005, look it up. That’s the Alfie we have back.”

Action: The gangster was seen getting into the vehicle
Action: The gangster was seen getting into the vehicle

Action: The gangster was seen getting into the vehicle

Drama: Alfie smiled nervously after being forced into the car
Drama: Alfie smiled nervously after being forced into the car

Drama: Alfie smiled nervously after being forced into the car

Cat mask: the balaclava looked like a cat pulling a tongue
Cat mask: the balaclava looked like a cat pulling a tongue
Details: There were even ears on top
Details: There were even ears on top

Cat mask: the balaclava looked like a cat pulling a tongue

He continued: “So Chris [Clenshaw] was so instrumental, for telling the long-term storyline with Alfie and it’s the old Alfie.’

While Alfie’s first scenes aired in early September, fans were teased about his return in July when Queen Vic’s former landlord was briefly seen on a video call with his son Tommy (Sonny Kendall).

Many viewers said it was “so good” to see his face, while others complained that it had been “too long.”

Getting Direction: Actor Shane was photographed talking to the crew on set
Getting Direction: Actor Shane was photographed talking to the crew on set

Getting Direction: Actor Shane was photographed talking to the crew on set

Late night: The scenes of the kidnapping were filmed late at night
Late night: The scenes of the kidnapping were filmed late at night

Late night: The kidnapping scenes were filmed late at night

Intense: the action seemed incredibly intense
Intense: the action seemed incredibly intense

Intense: the action seemed incredibly intense

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Love Island’s Adam Collard speaks…

Merry

Chris Bath is reduced to tears as…

Merry

Ashley James is PREGNANT! Made In…

Merry
1 of 4,885

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More