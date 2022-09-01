EastEnders SPOILER: Alfie Moon is back! First look at Shane Richie’s return

EastEnders fans have gotten their first glimpse of Shane Richie’s highly anticipated return to the soap.

First photos show the moment Alfie Moon comes face to face with his ex-wife Kat, prior to her wedding to Albert Square hardman Phil Mitchell.

Shane’s return to EastEnders was first confirmed in July, as fans eagerly wonder if he will reunite with his on/off love Kat, three years after his last appearance on the soap.

In the photos, Alfie can be seen waiting by Kat’s front door as she goes to church, dressed in her wedding dress.

The amazing moment will no doubt leave Kat stunned as she prepares to tie the knot with Phil (Steve McFadden).

And while Kat (Jessie Wallace) may seem adamant that she wants to tie the knot with Phil, it seems Alfie wants to win her heart back, as another photo shows him aboard a boat, perhaps bringing his old love back to their home. old life together seduces .

Shane also discussed his return during an interview with The Mirror, saying, “We sat down and he said, ‘Listen, I’m thinking about bringing Alfie back'” and I said really?

“Then he sold it to me and said we want the old Alfie because there have been all very different Alfies over the years, and my favorite Alfie is from 2002 to 2005, look it up. That’s the Alfie we have back.”

He continued: “So Chris [Clenshaw] was so instrumental, for telling the long-term storyline with Alfie and it’s the old Alfie.’

As Alfie’s first scenes air back on The Square next week, fans were teased about his return in July, when Queen Vic’s former landlord was briefly seen on a video call with his son Tommy (Sonny Kendall).

Many viewers said it was “so good” to see his face, while others complained that it had been “too long.”

In the scene, Tommy decided to contact his estranged parent after struggling to get in touch with stepfather Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) – who is engaged to Alfie’s ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

Shocked by how much his son has grown, after he left Albert Square in 2019, Alfie said: ‘I can’t believe it’s you!’

The legendary character, who first appeared on the soap in November 2002, decided to flee Walford after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with his wife’s cousin Hayley (Katie Jarvis).

The boy was sitting at the kitchen table holding the phone in his hands.

Alfie continued, “I’ve been thinking about you a lot lately. You are never far from my thoughts’.

Before adding, ‘I know it’s been a few years, but look at you – you’re turning into a little man. Is your mom still with that Kush [Kat’s former beau Kush Kazemi] dude?’.

But before the youngster could answer, Alfie was distracted by a lady blowing a kazoo.

Tommy said, ‘I just wanted to see your face, I’d better go now.’

‘Are you sure?’ Alfie replied before telling his son, “I love you.”

Viewers rushed to Twitter to see the actor back on screen much sooner than reports suggested.

With one writing: ‘Alfie Moon is back, he showed up even as a video call, it’s so good to see your face, missed you [sic].

While a second added, ‘Good to catch a glimpse of Alfie Moon tonight’.

While another commented, “ALFIE MOON IS BACK IN EASTENDERS.”

And another wrote: ‘Alfie moon, it’s been so long!’.

Of his return, Shane said, “It is an absolute honor and privilege to be asked to return to my TV home in Albert Square.”

He continued, “I’m looking forward to catching up with some old castmates and meeting new ones.

“The new executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, has been instrumental in bringing back Alfie Moon with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can not wait.’

Executive Producer Chris added: “Shane Richie created one of the most iconic, likeable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure.”