EastEnders’ Shona McGarty and Max Bowden go Instagram official after months of dating rumours

Ronnie’ Shona McGarty and Max Bowden go Instagram official after months of dating rumours.

Soap actor Max, 27, split from his pregnant ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle, 37, earlier this year before reportedly dating co-star Shona, 30.

Shona, who plays Whitney Dean in the BBC soap, took to Instagram on Sunday to share fun snaps of her and Max at the House & Classics Festival in Essex.

The pair watched the music event very closely as they partied with friends and posed together in public for the first time.

Shona split from her electrician fiancé Ryan Harris in January, claiming the divorce was “very amicable.”

It comes after Max’s pregnant ex-girlfriend Roisin, who is due to give birth in two weeks, claimed she hadn’t seen the actor for almost two months and that he was not present at their child’s 20-week ultrasound.

Speaking on her new podcast One Mum and a BabyRoisin said, “There was hope we could be co-parenting, but I haven’t heard from him for about six weeks now, so I don’t really know where that says.”

Roisin, who is due to give birth in August, went on to say she invited Max to the baby scan — where she found out she was expecting a boy — but says he didn’t show up.

She added: “The door is open and I would never stop him from seeing his son, so hopefully we’ll hear from him.”

A friend of Max told The sun“Max is saddened to hear Roisin make these claims as he has made it very clear that he will always be there for his son.

“But for the sake of his child’s privacy, he is not willing to discuss these matters in public and wants to do things the right way.”

Speaking of the scan, she told the publication that she and Max didn’t speak to each other and claimed she felt vulnerable when he didn’t take her to the hospital.

She also said she spent the morning of her gender reveal party, which was organized by friends to cheer her up.

The mother-to-be also said she found aerial lessons difficult without a partner by her side, claiming Max was not present.

Speaking about their past romance, Roisin said they had talked about children early on and were delighted to find out she was pregnant.

She said they shared the news with their families, attended the first scan together, and said they were starting to plan for their future.

But after being diagnosed with depression and anxiety, Roisin claimed her hormones contributed to fights and ultimately their split.

Max, who plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, and Roisin confirmed their romance last October – five months after they started dating. During their romance, the couple largely stayed out of the limelight.

The mother-to-be was reportedly left “heartbroken” when photos of the actor leaving co-star Shona’s home surfaced shortly after their split.

It comes after sources claimed that Shona and Max had looked “really cozy” on set lately, but it was said they weren’t “officially dating.”

In photos obtained by The Sun, Max was seen leaving the Hertfordshire property as sources claim the pair have “grown together”.

Bystanders saw Max drive into Shona’s street in his black BMW and enter through a wooden gate at the back of her house.

Later in the evening, Shona came to the garden gate to pick up a takeaway from a delivery person.