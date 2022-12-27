EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy Pays Tribute To Danny Dyer And Charlie Brooks After Explosive Outings

EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy has said goodbye to co-stars Danny Dyer and Charlie Brooks following their dramatic exit from the soap.

Albert Square legend Mick Carter (Danny) was “killed” after being “lost at sea” in the Christmas Day special episode, in which Janine (Charlie) was taken to jail after the tragedy of the Boxing Day.

Natalie, 39, who plays Sonia Fowler on the show, said she “had so much love” for the couple and would be sure to see them outside of the series’ fictional Albert Square.

The sweet snap spotted the trio cuddling up at what appeared to be a Christmas party as they smiled for the camera.

Natalie captioned the snap: ‘@officialdannydyer @charlie_brooks_xx the love I have for these two. I broke it.

‘I’ll miss you, but I know we’ll see each other outside of Albert Square.’ @bbceastenders [executive producer] @chris_clenshaw Old school Christmas and my friends and fellow actors were amazing.

Actress Charlie, 41, was quick to respond, writing: ‘I hate not seeing you every day! I love you darling. I can’t wait to see you VERY SOON’.

Natalie also praised actors Danielle Harold and Jamie Brothwick after their characters Lola and Jay got engaged during the festival special, following Lola’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

She wrote: ‘@danielle_harold and @jamie_b10 [who play Lola Pearce and Jay Brown respectively] they are absolutely amazing. So proud. X’

Hours earlier, Kellie Bright also said goodbye to her on-screen ex-husband, Danny, 46, in an effusive tribute after nine years together on the soap.

As her time on the soap came to an end, actress Kellie, 46, paid tribute to her co-star after spending nine years working together.

He wrote to Danny on his Instagram page for his 140,000 Instagram followers to enjoy, sharing a black and white selfie of the two on their last day together on set.

‘My Mick… It was only a matter of time…’ Kellie Penned. ‘But who would have thought that it would have taken Mick and Linda 9 years to finally finish. They have been, without a doubt, the best years of my life so far…

‘For many reasons, but YOU @officialdannydyer are definitely one of them.

“This photo was taken on our last day on set together (we both had a little puffy eyes from the water tank), but it really sums us up. We made each other smile. Diary.

‘I will always be grateful for that. As sad as it is that our TV relationship is over, Kellie and Danny will be friends forever. Thanks for everything. See you in the real world very soon. I love your L ♥️’.

The on-screen couple had been together since they were teenagers, joining the square in 2013 after saving enough funds to buy the Queen Vic.

They eventually got married in 2016, but their relationship had many bumps along the way and eventually broke up following Linda’s cheating scandal with Max Branning.

His most recent relationship was with Janine Butcher, whom he eventually married on Christmas Eve despite warnings of his honesty from friends and family.

But it all came to an end on Christmas Day, when Mick, Janine and Linda went head-to-head in an explosive finale at White Cliffs Of Dover, after learning that Janine was responsible for the car accident for which Linda took the blame. for in previous episodes.

In a dramatic car chase, Janine attempted to escape her husband and ex-wife as they tried to make her pay for their crimes, and sped off toward Dover.

But not letting her get away, Linda jumped into the passenger seat and wrestled Janine over the wheel, causing them to lose control of the car and plunge over the side of a cliff into the English Channel.

Behind was Mick, who got out of his car and jumped into the water to rescue them after realizing what had happened.

Danny Dyer hilariously addressed the departure of EastEnders character Mick Carter with an expletive-laden explanation while lounging on a beach in a sun-soaked location.

The actor whose character was ‘killed off’ after he appeared to drown in the sea during Sunday’s explosive Christmas special, joked that he had been a ‘swimming s***’ while sharing a hilarious video with fans.

Danny relaxed on the sand while smoking shisha and drinking tequila while assuring fans that he was “sweet as a nut” after his departure from the soap.

He said: ‘It was very emotional last night. It was a very crazy episode. But don’t worry… because I did it!

It was like swimming, but let me tell you now, it was worth it. Mick needed a break, it was time for him to move on, new chapter.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all my co-stars, each one of you, I love you all very much, I am so honored to have worked with you for so long and I will enjoy those moments for the rest of my life.

I’m not going to name names, there are too many of you, but of course my Carter family, who means everything to me, is the end of an era. I am very grateful and really appreciate the years I have had running the Queen Vic.

So again, don’t stress, and especially to the fans who voted for me and invested in Mick and made him the character he is.

‘But he had to get away… Janine was driving him crazy! So, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and don’t worry about Mick… [drinks tequila and smokes] Because it’s sweet as a fucking nut!