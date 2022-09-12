EastEnders likens death of Queen Elizabeth II to nation ‘losing its nan’ in touching tribute

EastEnders opened Monday night with a touching tribute to the Queen, comparing the monarch’s death last week to the country ‘losing its mother’.

A short scene aired before the opening credits in which Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) discussed the “selfless” nature of the late Queen Elizabeth II who gave her life to service as they looked at a picture of her on the pub bar.

The characters talked about the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and her silver and platinum jubilee.

Heartwarming: EastEnders opened Monday night with a moving tribute to the Queen, comparing the monarch’s death last week to the country ‘losing its Nan’

Linda said, ‘God bless her, she’s been here all our lives. It’s like she’s all we’ve ever known.”

Kathy replied, ‘It just feels so personal, doesn’t it? Just devastating,” which led Denise to say, “It’s like we lost our grandma.”

Linda added, “Well, we have. I mean, the land is lost… we’ve all lost our grandma. She has devoted her whole life to serving us.”

Tribute: A short scene aired before the opening credits in which Queen Vic’s landlady, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), paid tribute

“Selfless,” Kathy said. “We’ll never see anyone like her again.”

Speaking of standout moments from the Queen’s 70-year reign, Kathy recalled, “I was, what, three when she became Queen. I wish I could remember the coronation, but yes, I have other people’s memories.’

Denise said, ‘Do you remember the silver jubilee? I think I was eight or nine. I just remember being so happy. I just remember everyone feeling so happy.’

Shared words: She was joined by Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) who discussed the ‘selfless’ nature of the late Queen Elizabeth II

Kathy replied, “Well, that’s what she did, wasn’t she, she made you feel so happy and safe.”

Viewers quickly took to social media after seeing the tribute, with one person tweeting, “Beautiful tribute to the Queen #EastEnders @bbceastenders.”

Another wrote: ‘What a great start for @bbceastenders. That tribute to the Queen was so beautiful. The best start ever #Eastenders #QueenElizabethII.’

“I found myself just watching #eastenders and was genuinely moved by the tribute to The Queen,” another wrote.

Delighted: Viewers quickly took to social media after seeing the tribute, with one person tweeting: ‘Beautiful tribute to the Queen #EastEnders @bbceastenders’

Another viewer shared: ‘Hats off to the Beautiful tribute to the Queen #EastEnders @bbceastenders team, that tribute to the Queen was lovely #Eastenders.’

While someone else wrote: ‘Omg the pre-credit scene is devastating.. loved the tribute. well done making this scene @bbceastenders #EastEnders.’

Touching moment to kick off tonight’s #Eastenders in tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II,” wrote another viewer.

Cameo: EastEnders viewers praised Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they appeared in a June platinum anniversary episode

While someone else shared: ‘Nice tribute to the beginning and to think the new king was in an episode at the anniversary #EastEnders.’

EastEnders viewers praised then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, when they appeared in a June platinum anniversary episode.

Some fans of the soap even said the appearance of the royals brought a tear to their eyes when Charles and Camilla met some Watford residents, led by Mick and Linda Carter (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright).

Visit: Some fans of the soap even said the appearance of the royals brought a tear to their eyes when Charles and Camilla met some Watford residents, led by Mick and Linda Carter (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright)

The royals showed off their improv skills in the episode as they joked with the show’s cast members who all stayed in their character.

Linda introduced Camilla to Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) who showed her a bottle of Trinidad rum.

Camilla said, ‘Patrick, how are you? You have a nice bottle there.’

He replied, “That’s Trinidadian rum,” before he and Camilla said in unison, “A drop a day keeps the doctor away.”

Talent: The pair showed off their improv skills in the episode as they joked with the show’s cast members who all stayed in their character (Camilla pictured with Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman)

Camilla added: “I tried that in Trinidad, pretty good. I’m still standing.’

Patrick said, ‘Can I interest you a little before you leave?’ to which Camilla replied, “You can,” to the laughter of the crowd that had gathered.

Meanwhile, Charles became acquainted with Zack Hudson (James Farrar) who told him about joining The Prince’s Trust, the charity Charles founded in 1976.

He said, ‘I actually graduated from the Prince’s Trust. 10 years ago I had the opportunity to go to Wales in a residential area and I met you.’

The locals: Charles was introduced to Zack Hudson (James Farrar) who told him about joining The Prince’s Trust, the charity Charles founded in 1976

Charles replied, “And you survived the experience.”

The episode received universal praise from social media viewers with some calling it the show’s best ever.

One fan said: ‘That’s the BEST EastEnders episode EVER! What a wonderful royal surprise that was.

“It brought tears to my eye to see Charles and Camilla on set. Well done everyone & I wish all crew & cast a very happy Platinum Jubilee weekend.’

Another wrote: ‘Didn’t watch Eastenders for yonks but that was lovely. Charles and Camilla were brilliant!’

Shock: Charles and Camilla surprised the residents of Walford after Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decided to throw a street party in front of the square to celebrate the Queen’s 70th reign in EastEnders

Britain’s longest-reigning royal Queen Elizabeth II died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’

The Queen’s death has left Britain and her Commonwealth realms entering a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Her coffin will be moved to London via Edinburgh on Tuesday before being laid up in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday, September 19, which will be attended by her bereaved family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures in public life around the world.