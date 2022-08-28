EastEnders’ Kelsey Calladine-Smith shares photos with co-stars in emotional goodbye to the soap

<!–

EastEnders’ Kelsey Calladine-Smith posed for photos with Danny Dyer and her co-stars as she emotionally said goodbye to the BBC One soap.

The actress, 17, who played Jada Lennox on the soap, took to Instagram on Sunday following her departure from the show.

In the carousel of snaps, Kelsey joined some of Walford’s most iconic cast members as she reminisced about her time on EastEnders.

Bye! EastEnders' Kelsey Calladine-Smith posed for photos with Danny Dyer and her co-stars as she emotionally said goodbye to BBC One soap on Sunday

Kelsey posed for a photo by her dressing room door and pulled a sad face as she pointed to her character’s name.

She then joined Steve McFadden who is known for his role as Phil Mitchell, James Bye who plays Martin Fowler and Letitia Dean who stars as Sharon Watts.

Besides the snaps she wrote: ‘My experience with Eastenders just made me laugh!!!’

Friends: In the carousel of snaps, Kelsey joined some of Walford's most iconic cast members as she reminisced about her time on EastEnders

On set: She then joined Steve McFadden for a photo, who is known for his role as Phil Mitchell

It comes as EastEnders bosses are ready to give the cast a huge jolt with five cast members poised to leave the BBC soap.

New boss Chris Clenshaw oversees the departure of the characters, including Ricky Champ, who plays Stuart Highway.

Stuart is currently at the center of a father’s postpartum depression storyline, with the character struggling to bond with his baby Roland.

Departures: Kelsey shared a photo of the EastEnders sign outside

He struggles with his mental health after being diagnosed with breast cancer and struggles to adjust to parenthood after he and his wife Rainie (Tanya Franks) struggle for a long time for a child.

Ricky will be filming his final scenes as Stuart later this year, according to the Subway.

Elsewhere, three more characters will be leaving this summer, one of whom has already filmed their final scenes.

Co-stars: The actress teamed up with James Bye for a photo playing Martin Fowler

Iconic: Kelsey was seen outside the infamous Queen Vic . pub

Prep: The star posed for one last backstage shot as she snapped a selfie while in hair and makeup

Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) are reportedly set to part ways with Walford in a dramatic storyline after sharing a kiss.

As Peter and Dana grow closer, Peter’s brother Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) will be hurt when his hopes of reuniting with his ex are dashed.

Meanwhile, Kelsey’s departure scenes will air in the coming weeks.