EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa reunites with her on screen dad Jake Wood at a charity football match

Ronnie’ Jacqueline Jossa joined her former on-screen father Jake Wood on Sunday at a charity football match at the Lamex stadium in Stevenage.

The actress, 29, cut a stylish figure in a printed mini dress as she took to the pitch carrying a £1,400 Balenciaga bag.

Jacqueline played Lauren Branning on the soap for nearly a decade until 2018, with Jake retiring as her father Max three years later.

The brunette beauty paired her stylish look with a black jacket and slipped her feet into a pair of suede cowboy boots.

She opted for a simple palette of makeup as her dark locks fell over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Jake, 50, donned a black soccer uniform and chatted with his former opponent before the game.

Their characters faced a lot of drama during their time on Lauren’s soap that exposed Max’s affair with his daughter-in-law Stacey (Lacey Turner) until her struggle with alcoholism.

Sellebrity Soccer hosts football matches for charities across the country, from smaller grounds to the Premier League stadium.

Sunday’s helped raise money for the charity Hugh’s Army and featured other celeb players, including Love Island’s Billy Brown and influencers Woody & Kleiny.

It comes after MailOnline revealed that Jacqueline made £1.28 million in just 16 months after admitting she was forced to sell her house due to money problems.

She revealed earlier this year that she was “struggling with money” following her departure from the soap in 2018.

But Jacqueline has made a profit of almost £1.3 million in the 16 months leading up to December 31, 2021, according to the accounts of her performing arts company EMJ Entertainments.

The figures showed that the company had current assets of £1,171,513 and fixed assets of £ 115,686 – a huge profit of £1,287,199 in total.

The company also listed bills as high as £367,038, bringing its total funds down to £920,161, according to the documents at Companies House.

It is not known how much Jacqueline paid herself of the total winnings.

MailOnline has reached out to Jacqueline’s representatives for comment.

Jacqueline is renovating her £1.2 million Essex mansion with her husband Dan Osborne, after splashing around on the six-bedroom property last year.

It comes after Jacqueline revealed she was forced to sell her old home after “struggling with money” following her departure from EastEnders in 2018.

Earlier this year, she confessed that she wasn’t “ashamed or ashamed” of sharing her money problems, as she got some “great opportunities” after her stint on I’m A Celebrity the following year.

Speaking with Sam and Billie Faiers on their podcast The Sam and Billie Showexplained to Jacqueline that it was a huge shock when she lost her regular salary by leaving EastEnders.

Jacqueline said, “You’re right about the crowds. I was on EastEnders for eight years where you got a fixed salary every week.

‘It was a fixed salary and I didn’t have to do anything else. It was my comfort blanket, it was what I knew. Then it just wasn’t there.

“For me, there’s no such thing as maternity benefits, so when I had kids, I had to go out and make magazine covers to earn money to feed my kids.”