EastEnders’ Danniella Westbrook reveals she’s stopped paying for her TV licence

Danniella Westbrook, 48, has revealed she is no longer paying for her TV license because she thinks the BBC has gone ‘out of touch’.

The former actress, who previously starred as Sam Mitchell on EastEnders, told GB News that she believes the channel is no longer suitable for the working class, and that the current standard of programming prevents her from tuning in.

Danniella also claimed that the way the BBC handled the Jimmy Saville scandal had also changed its view of the organization.

Speaking to Mark Dolan on GB News, Danniella said: ‘To be quite honest I don’t pay a TV license so I don’t watch the BBC.

Long, long gone are the days of Only Fools and Horses and the great comedy and great drama they made.

“For me personally, I find their morning breakfast show very stuffy. It just doesn’t appeal to me, I find myself browsing other channels that have more and different opinions about it. They are very one sided.

She also criticized the famous organization for failing to cater to the working class.

She said, ‘It doesn’t really work for the working class, I guess.

“Besides, I don’t tend to associate with or agree with a channel that advocates a person like Jimmy Savile…I can’t justify it, I’m sorry.”

According to the guardJimmy Savile at the height of his fame sexually assaulted hundreds of children and women.

It is thought that investigators believed the late Top of the Pops presenter preyed on around 500 vulnerable victims as young as two years old in institutions including the BBC broadcast studios, 14 hospitals and 20 children’s hospitals across England.

And since his death in October 2011, an independent investigation found that Savile has abused 60 people, including at least 33 patients, ages five to 75.

Danniella also spoke about the culture change within the BBC and how she has seen a massive demographic change within the organisation.

Danniella continues: ‘In the late 80s, early 90s it was a very nice and free place to work and it was very good and very honest.’

The famous actress also revealed how she never really liked watching the TV show she starred in.

However, she admitted to being a fan of the hit soap-drama Coronation Street, adding: “I’ve never watched EastEnders, to be honest I’m a Corrie fan.”

It comes after Danniella revealed she’s “lucky to be alive” and in a very good place amid her battle with drug addiction.

In a recent interview on This Morning, Danniella told hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond: ‘I’m glad I’m alive after all I’ve done to myself

The actress’s battle with drugs has been widely publicized, and she had her nose reconstructed after her septum collapsed in 2002 from excessive cocaine use.

At the height of her use, she was reported to be taking up to five grams of cocaine a day, amounting to nearly £250,000 worth of the drug.

The star has since embarked on multiple rehab bouts to battle her demons – revealing she was finally clean last June, after attending a clinic in Mijas, Spain.