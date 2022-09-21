EastEnders’ Christmas Special has ALREADY started filming as Albert Square is adorned with lights

EastEnders have already started filming their Christmas episodes as new photos on set showed the iconic Albert Square adorned with festive lights.

The Christmas special will no doubt be full of drama and fans have already begun to speculate what’s to come on the soap, which is famous for its most miserable Christmas Day episodes, usually filled with murders, deaths or shocking departures.

The spectacular light show lit up the square, where viewers think this holiday season will be the end for Danny Dyer’s character Mick, who has been confirmed to be leaving the soap.

Earlier this year, the actor appeared to be hinting at a Christmas outing – but if it doesn’t come until September – fans of the show will have to wait several more weeks to find out.

The centerpiece of the BBC One soap opera, The Queen Vic, has seen itself transformed into a winter wonderland with two large nutcrackers standing by the pub doors.

The iconic boozer is also decorated for Christmas lights and tinsel and a whole bunch of flags too to celebrate the World Cup.

Heart of the square: the Queen Vic looks stunning in the run-up to the World Cup

Between two large draped flags of England, meters long World Cup buntings hang over the front of the Walford local.

The Square’s iconic garden looks almost unrecognizable as a huge Christmas tree in the middle wrapped in multicolored lights.

While the soaps are filming months in advance, the BBC stars will be hard at work over the next few weeks creating the iconic Christmas episodes.

Exciting: EastEnders’ Elstree set was decorated with twinkling lights and a star-topped tree, no doubt getting the show’s cast in the festive spirit

Festive: Every corner of the square is decorated with some festive decorations – including a reindeer muriel

Earlier this year, the actor admitted that he wanted to quit the soap “for a while” when he spoke out for the first time since announcing his departure from the soap.

Speaking of being Sorted With The Dyers podcast, he said: ‘If you have a job as a soap opera, your contract has to be renewed and every time they’ve asked me to stay, and I’m very grateful for that. Because I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. It’s very heavy.

What will happen? The soap’s Christmas special will once again be full of tense drama, with fans already speculating what the big storyline will be

What is happening? It remains to be seen what fans can expect from another Christmas in Albert Square, which never turns out to be a merry affair

Honest: Danny Dyer admitted he realized he would ruin his relationship and become a ‘shadow’ of himself if she continued to play in EastEnders (pictured Aug 2022)

“I’m always in doubt whether I want to draw again and I’ve been doubting for a while whether it’s time to roll the dice, take the plunge.

The big news is that I have decided not to renew my contract. That’s all. It’s not because I’ve had a fight with anyone, I love everyone. That job was great for me. It’s an important part of television.’

At the time, the soap star insisted that there is no “big story” behind his departure, other than that he wants to try other things.

Long-standing character: Earlier this year, Danny admitted he wanted to leave EastEnders ‘for a while’ when he spoke out for the first time since announcing his departure from the soap

A spokesperson for the BBC show confirmed Danny would be leaving Walford later this year, but insisted there’s more drama in store for Mick before he leaves.

The spokesperson said: ‘Danny will leave EastEnders when his contract expires later this year.

Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character that we will always be grateful for, but we won’t say goodbye just yet, because there is still quite some time – and a lot of explosive drama for Mick – before he leaves Walford. ‘

