EastEnders bosses confirm actor Sid Owen will reprise his role as Ricky Butcher later this year

EastEnders bosses have confirmed that iconic character Ricky Butcher is returning to the soap after a 10-year absence from Walford.

Actor Sid Owen, 50, who has played the character on occasion since 1983, will be making his comeback in dramatic scenes later this year for a memorable guest stint.

Speaking about his return, the actor said: ‘I am delighted to be returning to EastEnders. I can’t wait to see what Ricky Butcher has been up to over the years and how he will react to seeing familiar faces, including old flames. I’m excited to see the drama unfold.”

Back for more: EastEnders bosses have confirmed that actor Sid Owen will reprise his role as Ricky Butcher in dramatic scenes later this year – 10 years after his departure

It comes just months after Ricky’s ex Sam Mitchell (Kim Metcalf) returned to the show herself, along with her son (Frankie Day), whom she named after him.

Ricky will also be reunited with his scheming sister Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) as executive producer Chris Clenshaw teased the upcoming scenes.

He said, ‘Ricky will be back later this year. Sam has been on screen for quite some time, and she’s been causing a lot of trouble and getting some sort of agenda.

Surprise! It comes just months after Ricky’s ex Sam Mitchell (pictured previously played by Danniella Westbrook in 2009) made her own return to the show along with her son.

“She’s a little different Sam, she’s relentless… we’ll look into that and find out a little more about why that is when we meet someone from her past in Spain this fall as well.

“Ricky’s home. And you know, we have Janine here. Janine has a relationship with Mick, and we are building something very climatic between them.

“Janine really has everything for her in Mick at The Vic. And what she and all of us know is how strong the bond is between Mick and Linda. The love they have runs very, very deep. We know Janine and what she can do. So the paranoia sets in.

Together again: Ricky also reunites with his wily sister Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks, pictured together in 2003)

Exes: Kim Metcalf is now playing the part of Sam and will play a big part in Ricky’s storyline

“I’m not going to tell you exactly how Ricky will come back, because it plays into the Janine story.”

It comes as EastEnders bosses gave the cast a huge shock with five cast members poised to leave the BBC soap.

New boss Chris oversees the departure of the characters, including Ricky Champ, who plays Stuart Highway.

Stuart, who left the show earlier this week, was central to the storyline of a father’s postpartum depression, with the character struggling to bond with his baby Roland.

RIIICKY! Ricky famously married Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and the couple became iconic characters on the show (pictured together in 2010)

He struggled with his mental health after being diagnosed with breast cancer and struggled to adjust to parenthood after he and his wife Rainie (Tanya Franks) tried for a long time for a child.

Ricky will be filming his final scenes as Stuart earlier this year, and the scenes will air this week.

Elsewhere, three more characters will be leaving this summer, one of whom has already filmed their final scenes.

On their way out: EastEnders bosses will give the cast a huge shake-up with five cast members confirmed to be leaving the BBC soap, with Ricky Champ (pictured) ready to leave

Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) are reportedly set to part ways with Walford in a dramatic storyline after sharing a kiss.

As Peter and Dana grow closer, Peter’s brother Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) will be hurt when his hopes of reuniting with his ex are dashed.

Meanwhile, Kelsey’s departure scenes will air in the coming weeks.