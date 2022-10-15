EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier kisses a brunette at the NTAs after arriving with co-star Danielle Harold

Bobby Brazier certainly made the most of his first stint at the National Television Awards on Thursday, as he got close to three different women throughout the evening.

The EastEnders actor, 19, arrived with his co-star Danielle Harold as they partied the night away – with the young actor planting a kiss on her head as they giggled and went inside.

And later that evening, he bit his lips with a mysterious brunette on the dance floor as they shared a passionate hug, before the star went home with a third wife.

Bobby, the son of late star Jade Googy, looked neat for the evening wearing a velvet tuxedo with a detached bow tie.

He let his locks sit in their natural curl and appeared in a good mood for the evening – bursting into laughter when he was caught with co-stars.

As they walked in with Danielle, who plays Lola Pearce on the soap, they wrapped their arms around each other as Bobby jokingly held her face.

The actress, who is also believed to be single, looked stunning wearing a satin dress with a corset detail and a strapless design.

As he was later tricked into enjoying a passionate kiss with a mysterious companion on the after-party dance floor, as the pair held each other.

The brunette was dressed for the evening in a black sequined dress, with her hair protecting her face as she got close to Bobby.

A partygoer told The sun: ‘Bobby lived his best life with the NTAs and really went for it.’

They went on to say that he was “close” to Danielle when they arrived, describing the actor as a “true gentleman” to the star.

Danielle finally went home after the ceremony was over and Bobby moved to the after party where he caught the attention of a brunette woman. They started kissing on the dance floor in front of everyone – he didn’t care who could see him,” the source explains.

Bobby was later seen leaving the A-list bash with a blonde girl and some friends after a fun night.

The actor took to Instagram after the bash and shared a slew of snaps from the evening while simply captioning it, “That was fun.”

Exes: He divorced his model girlfriend Liberty Love in July, just two months after the couple made their romance public (pictured together in May)

Cuddling: He was also rumored to be getting close to co-star Ellie Dadd earlier this month, after the pair cuddled between scenes

He split from his model girlfriend Liberty Love in July, just two months after the couple made their romance public.

Though he was also rumored to be getting close to co-star Ellie Dadd earlier this month, after the pair cuddled between scenes.

Bobby, who previously modeled for Dolce & Gabbana, landed his first major role in EastEnders this year, playing Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Slater, who was last seen in Walford in 2006.