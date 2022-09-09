EastEnders Billy and Honey Mitchell reunite in emotional scenes after his arrest

<!–

Ronnie Billy and Honey Mitchell reunite in emotional scenes after his arrest for a murder he didn’t commit.

The soap was moved to BBC 2 on Friday to make room for coverage of Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96.

And viewers were shocked when Honey (Emma Barton) revealed she still had feelings for Billy (Perry Fenwick) when the former lovers shared a passionate kiss in the recent episode.

Billy faced life behind bars for murder until Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and his attorney Richie Scott (Sian Webber) managed to get him out after Honey begged them for help.

Phil’s father Eric was responsible for the murder, but died shortly after, leaving Billy to blame.

DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) was then determined to blame Billy for her father’s murder.

He had previously confessed his feelings to Honey before his public arrest at the iconic Queen Vic in Walford.

Billy was convinced that Honey would ask him to leave once he got home, but fans were happy to see her positive response when she admitted to having feelings for him too.

She revealed that she believed him when he said he was innocent – and vowed to stand by him anyway.

An emotional Billy took her hand and the two former lovers shared a passionate kiss.

The couple getting back together will no doubt be good news for fans of the show, after many were confused and frustrated over Honey’s relationship with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), which ended this year.

The pair have been in an on-off relationship as Billy cheated on Honey several times in the past, but could the Mitchell couple get back on track for good?

The BBC has revealed that the main channel will remain devoted to coverage of the Royals through Sunday.

The regular popular shows will be moved to BBC two – with BBC One broadcasting a mix of news specials and tributes to the Queen on television.

Meanwhile, ITV also announced changes to its schedule for Friday, with all daytime programs replaced with a news special.

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.