EastEnders begin filming emotional scenes for Dot Cotton’s funeral in honour of the late June Brown

EastEnders has begun filming a tribute episode in Brown’s memory in late June, with a slew of familiar faces returning to pay tribute to the actress.

In scenes airing this winter, Albert Square bids farewell to her long-standing character Dot Cotton with a special funeral episode.

Secret photos of the set were leaked earlier on Monday, showing horses and a carriage with Dot’s coffin.

A floral tribute was also unveiled describing Dot’s name, before it was quickly obscured.

EastEnders actors Jamie Borthwick and Tony Clay were caught on their way to dinner in between filming scenes for the funeral, while Tony was still wearing his black mourning outfit.

Beloved character Dot left the show in January 2020 to go to Ireland with her grandson Charlie.

But after soap star June sadly passed away at the age of 95 in April this year, news of Dot’s death is quickly returning to her family in Walford.

She played the part of Dot for 35 years and was part of the Branning clan after marrying character Jim Branning in 2002.

The source remained The sun: “EastEnders bosses go out of their way to show how much June was loved by the cast and crew.

“She was a big part of EastEnders and her legacy will live on in Albert Square forever. She will never be forgotten.’

“Without giving anything away, the script is beautiful and what she would have wanted. It was an incredibly tough few days on set because she was so loved. But everyone was determined to give June and Dot the goodbye they deserved.’

Residents will pay their respects to the iconic character at her funeral, with several actors reportedly returning for the emotional episode.

Jacqueline Jossa reportedly returned to the set last week and played the part of Lauren Branning – who she played from 2010 to 2018.

According to The sunthe actress went to EastEnders’ Elstree Studios to film the scenes – and commented that she was “more than happy” to return.

A source told the publication: ‘Bosses contacted Jacq about returning for Dot’s special episode and she was more than happy to come back. She was back last week to film her little guest stint.”

MailOnline contacted Jacqueline representatives at the time, while representatives from EastEnders declined to comment.

It’s no surprise that Jacqueline is ready for the return, as she has previously revealed that she would “obviously” like to go back.

On-screen, Lauren left the show after the death of her sister Abi Branning, when she left Walford to start a new life in New Zealand.

But when she admitted that she was eager to see where her character’s story might go next, the star told her 3.5 million Instagram followers last year that she would only go back if her father on the scene, Max Branning ( Jake Wood), did too.

“The timing should be right. It would only happen if all the Brannings came back at once. So EastEnders should want us all back.”

Jacqueline spoke candidly about money problems after she left the soap earlier this year, admitting she had to sell her house at the time.

But a year later, things took an upward turn when she went on to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.