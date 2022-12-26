EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy gives her cameraman fiance Marc Humphreys a kiss at Christmas

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy passionately kissed her cameraman fiancé Marc Humphreys as he picked her up for a romantic snap on Instagram on Monday.

The 39-year-old soap opera star posed for a loving family photo with her love and their two daughters, describing their time as “A great Christmas day.”

Her fiancé Marc, who is a cameraman at EastEnders, was wearing a forest green polo shirt and romantically holding his lover in his arms.

Natalie cut a casual figure in a black turtleneck and a pair of black skinny pants.

The couple closed their eyes as they held each other, Natalie’s wrapped around Marc’s neck and he holding onto her back and legs.

In a second moment, Natalie and Marc clung to their six-year-old daughter Joanie, who matched her pajamas with Natalie’s daughter from a previous relationship.

She shares 12-year-old Eliza with her ex-boyfriend Adam Cottrell.

Natalie had a big smile on her face as she helped lift her daughter into the air.

Earlier this year, the actress enjoyed some downtime in Cornwall with her cameraman fiancé Marc Humphreys and their two children.

Sunny days: In April, Natalie shared a rare photo by the sea with her fiancé Marc and their two children on a family vacation.

Sharing with their 189,000 followers on Instagram in April, the beloved couple cracked a smile for a sunny selfie, while both shielded their eyes with sunglasses.

The couple leaned in towards each other for the welcoming snap as they seemed in high spirits.

Natalie and Marc got engaged in 2015, and the couple worked very close as Marc is a videographer at EastEnders.