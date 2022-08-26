EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood reveals that Celebrity MasterChef gave him ‘nightmares’

EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood has revealed that taking part in Celebrity MasterChef caused him “nightmares.”

The 50-year-old actor – who played Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders from 2015 to 2018 – has shared in a new interview how he couldn’t stop stressing about his recipes.

He admitted he was “concerned” at first when asked to do the show, explaining how the cooking show caused him many “sleepless nights.”

He told the mirror: ‘You never thought that cooking food could become a nightmare, but it really is – it’s tough.

‘You have sleepless nights, dreaming about dishes that you have made or that you want to make. Whatever the food was, it wasn’t even edible. It was literally, you just keep thinking about food.’

‘Preparing for MasterChef is like preparing for a quiz involving general knowledge questions; you don’t know where they’re going.

“No matter how much you study geography or history, they can go there, well, the special subject is horror movies.”

Love Island star Faye Winter, Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, actor Ryan Thomas and McFly singer Danny Jones are among the celebrities taking part in the current series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Joining them on the BBC One show is TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi and star of The Choir Gareth Malone.

Broadcasting for six weeks, the celebrities take on a series of cooking challenges to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Kadeena Cox and win the coveted MasterChef title.

This year’s pick of 20 celebrities, again joined by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, also includes former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV host Kirsty Gallacher, former pro football player Jimmy Bullard and comedian Paul Chuckle.

Former All Saints bandmate Melanie Blatt, comedian Kae Kurd and RuPaul’s drag race star Kitty Scott-Claus are also joining us.

Hoping to impress with their culinary skills are also reality star MoJo, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio and British actress Lesley Joseph – as well as actors Adam Pearson and Clarke Peters.

This year, the Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge and Dinner Party Dish challenges have returned in the four-week heat round before the top celebrities move into the half and final weekly phase.

After the pandemic, the finalists in the series will face challenges to cook for a large number of people – including a special centennial challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

Katie Attwood, editor-in-chief of the MasterChef series, said in announcing the stars last month: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favorite on the must-see television calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever.

“John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Sarah Clay, editor-in-chief for the BBC, added: ‘This line-up will definitely establish Celebrity MasterChef as one of the country’s most beloved cooking shows, with plenty of laughs and fierce competition guaranteed.

“The cooking level is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

Kadeena Cox, MBE was crowned the 2021 Celebrity MasterChef Champion as she triumphed against Joe Swash and Megan McKenna in the final.

Celebrity MasterChef, produced by Shine TV, is currently airing on BBC One.