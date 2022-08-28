EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt confirms he’s set to star in My Fair Lady revival

EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt will star in a revival of Lerner & Lowe’s My Fair Lady and could earn up to £500,000 for the job, according to a new report.

The 54-year-old star returns to the stage in the role of Alfred P. Doolittle, the father of the lead character Eliza.

In a recent Instagram post, Adam said he is “excited” to take on the role in the UK and Ireland tour.

He wrote: ‘The cat is finally out of the bag… I can’t tell you how excited I am to be going on tour with @myfairladyuk and playing #AlfredPDoolittle!’

And The sun claims he will star in 158 shows over nine months for up to £3,500 per gig – leaving him with a huge profit at the end.

A source told the publication: ‘Adam is a big name, so there’s no reason ticket sales won’t be good.

“It’s a good deal for him. Theater work is hard but rewarding – and much more fun than the day-to-day work of filming a soap opera.

“If the tour goes well, he could become a podium star.”

MailOnline has reached out to a representative of Adam for comment.

Adam is no stranger to hitting the stage, as he recently appeared alongside Laurie Brett (Jane Beale) in Peter James’ Looking Good Dead, where they had the familiar task of playing husband and wife.

Adam was the longest-serving cast member of EastEnders when he stepped down from the role in November 2020.

Despite leaving the door open for his return, he has hinted that he’s quit for good, to Steph McGovern: “I left a little bit, but didn’t leave. It’s kind of the way the storyline has gone, I’m not there.

‘I could go back and I couldn’t go back! I don’t know. The speculation was hysterical.

“I think everyone is always going to speculate. But there are no plans at the moment.’

Recently, Adam criticized EastEnders bosses, claiming they shouldn’t have turned his character Ian Beale into a “sociopath.”

The actor admitted that the businessman was “very unpopular” with viewers for his “candid” and “pretty rude” ways, going so far as to say he was a “narcissist.”

Having played the part since the very first episode in 1985, he quit the BBC soap last year and now says the producers “should have gone in a different direction”.

Professional: Adam is no stranger to hitting the stage, he recently appeared alongside Laurie Brett (Jane Beale) in Peter James’ Looking Good Dead, where they had the familiar task of playing husband and wife (pictured)

Despite being introduced as “a spotty teenager who was bullied at school,” Ian’s downfall came after he separated from his wife Jane (Laurie Brett) for good in 2020.

Adam told Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, “The character has evolved. If you think back to the 80s, he was a spotty teenager. He was bullied at school, his father wanted him to box.’

“It’s been a very, very long journey. But don’t get me wrong, I don’t always think some changes were right.

“Maybe they should have chosen other directions, but they weren’t my decisions. It was things the bosses chose. Did it make Ian unpopular? Yes sometimes. He was quite frank and quite rude to everyone, even people he loved.’