East Bay nine-hole golf course is no more

BRENTWOOD – The new year marked the end for Diablo Golf Course, an old nine-hole course adjacent to Summerset I, a popular retirement community here.

The city announced the impending closure on social media, and residents showed up at a recent council meeting to ask what would become of the site. The nine-hole course, which closed on Sunday, was part of the larger Brentwood Golf Club. That 18-hole course will remain open at 100 Summerset Drive.

City Mayor Tim Ogden assured residents and council members that a town hall meeting with the owner would be scheduled soon to answer questions.

“We are equally concerned about the announced closure of the Diablo Golf Course and the city has a vested interest in the quality of life and satisfaction of residents in the neighborhoods,” Ogden said.

Property owner Rex Choe, who did not attend the Dec. 13 council meeting, later said high maintenance costs and a decline in patrons were the main reasons he decided to close the 25-year-old nine-hole course.

“For three years I studied whether we should stay open or not, but even though I was losing money, I tried to stay,” he said, noting that he spent more than $350,000 annually on maintenance.

The course’s closure comes a year after another nearby club, Shadow Lakes, reopened as a nine-hole course several years after high operating costs and low income forced it to close its 18-hole operation. Other nearby courses that have closed in recent years include Deer Ridge, Roddy Ranch, Delta View, and Bethel Island.

Summerset I resident and golfer Judy Rineheimer, who spoke to the council during public commentary, had questions about the future of the golf course and trail access after the closure.

“There are concerns about living in a gated community and what the definition of open space will be for that space,” she said. “What happens to that space as private property when it is formally closed? And so my concern will be: is the public allowed to use the golf course cart path (behind the houses)?”

Resident Karen Anderson, meanwhile, wanted to know how the recently passed Brentwood Measure Q, a voter-protected open space measure, would affect any zoning changes. With a few exceptions, the measure requires voter consent for more intensive use of open space and recreational areas.

Ogden later said the golf course has long been zoned for housing.

“In this particular part of the golf course where the Diablo course is proposed to close, single-family homes may be built, but that does not mean it is intended or feasible,” he said.

Ogden added that apartments are not allowed and anything that deviates from the current destination would require voters’ approval.

“There are so many nuances in all the different and conflicting state laws that may apply, and the feasibility of anything other than a golf course will have to be carefully assessed if applications are made, which again we don’t know are even being considered,” he added.

When later asked what he would do with the now-closed course, Choe said it was too early to decide, but he had no immediate plans.

“I have to stop the bleeding first and see how that goes,” he said.

Another Summerset resident questioned whether the property’s grass and ponds would be maintained after the closure.

“What about dead trees?” she asked. “Will he cut them down and what happens if he doesn’t?”

Ogden later said the city would ask the owner of the property to remove any dead trees that could be seen from the public highway. All weeds should also be mowed within 30 feet of a residential area, he said.

“The owner of the property has assured us that he intends to continue weed control and enforce our applicable municipal codes,” he said.

Reached after the meeting, the owner of the Diablo Golf Course promised he would maintain the property according to the city code, but not as a golf course, as he has no intention of paying for water to maintain the landscape.

Choe figured that since residents wanted homes that bordered a golf course, developers would in the past build a golf course and sell homes around it, but having lots of holes isn’t always good for the golf course.

“That was their trend (to build homes on golf courses) 20 years ago,” says Choe, who bought the Brentwood Golf Club and Diablo Golf Course estate nearly three years ago.

Choe also noted that the Diablo course suffered from years of neglect from previous owners who had put more effort into the 18-hole course. Now he will focus all his efforts on making that course the best it can be.

“The design is really beautiful,” he said of Brentwood Golf Club, which world-renowned golf course architect Ted Robinson designed.

“It’s hard to find this layout, this kind of golf course layout; there is nothing that can compare to other golf courses in the area,” he said.

Choe, a Brentwood resident, added that he will focus on improving customer service and increasing the ratings of the 18-hole course.

“I wouldn’t want to close it and I wouldn’t want to sell it,” he said. “This is one of the best golf courses in this province.”