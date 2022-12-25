East Bay cannabis seizures cap off a busy regulatory year

State cannabis control officers capped off a busy year in Alameda and Contra Costa counties by serving warrants last week at multiple homes in Antioch and Oakland, retrieving plants and processed flowers, as well as cash, authorities said.

The state department of cannabis control said detectives with their law enforcement department issued warrants at multiple homes near the 2400 block of Crocker Way from Dec. 20 around 7 a.m., collecting a total of 16,614 plants and 674 pounds of process flowers. The estimated value of that seizure was $14.8 million, not including $11,725 ​​in cash recovered from at least one scene.

City officials red tagged at least one home after the seizure, citing unauthorized construction and unsafe living conditions, and a state spokesman shared footage of electrical wiring used to grow the plants.

State officials did not immediately disclose the arrests related to the raid, and police did not share information about arrests or enforcement assistance to state officials “since that was their investigation,” an Antioch police spokeswoman said Thursday.

A similar search warrant issued Friday at an unknown address in Oakland, assisted by department detectives, led to the seizure of 9,113 plants and 553 pounds of processed cannabis flower. for a total of 5,109 pounds with an estimated retail value of $8.4 million. Department officials did not immediately disclose the arrests in that warrant.

This year, as of Friday, the law enforcement division of state officials directed or participated in 50 search warrants in Contra Costa and four in Alameda County.

Those operations yielded 218,149 pounds of seized cannabis, with an estimated retail value of nearly $360 million, including the eradication of 556,547 plants, the seizure of $308,178 in cash, and the recovery of 24 firearms.

