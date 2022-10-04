Earth's next supercontinent Amasia will form around the North Pole in 300 million years

A new model predicts that the Pacific Ocean will disappear 300 million years from now, bringing the continents together to form a new supercontinent called Amasia, located around the North Pole.

The simulation was carried out by a team of researchers led by Australia’s Curtin University, which highlights the fact that the Pacific Ocean is the oldest and began to shrink back when dinosaurs roamed the Earth – it is currently losing a few centimeters a year.

The model shows Asia moving east towards America, which is pulled west until the three continents meet as a perfect puzzle piece. Antarctica eventually finds its way to South America, Africa joins Asia on one side and Europe on the other to complete Amasia.

The analysis could be spot on, as evidence shows that a new supercontinent is formed every 600 million years, the last being Pangea, which formed 300 million years ago.

The simulation predicts that the Pacific Ocean will disappear, resulting in them continuing to shift against each other around the North Pole

The first supercontinent, believed to be Vaalbara, formed 3.3 billion years ago and was followed by Ur 300 million years later.

However, Ur is widely accepted as the first supercontinent due to stronger evidence showing its existence – not much is known about Vaalbara.

Kenorland was next as it formed 2.7 billion years ago and is said to have consisted of smaller cratons, which are large stable blocks of Earth’s crust that form the core of a continent.

And then came Columbia, which was formed by colossal collision events 1.8 billion years ago.

This supercontinent consisted of the proto-cratons that had previously made up Laurentia, Baltica, the Ukrainian and Amazonian shields, Australia and even Siberia, North China and the Kalaharia.

Asia moves east towards America, which is pulled west until they all meet like a puzzle piece. Antarctica eventually finds its way to South America, Africa joins Asia on one side and Europe on the other to complete Amasia

As Columbia began to break apart over a few hundred million years, they reunited about a billion years ago to form Rodinia, and it dominated the world for the next 350 million years.

Pannotia came next, forming about 600 million years ago and lasting about 550 million years before splitting into Laurentia, Siberia and Baltica with the main landmass of Gondwana to the south.

Then the famous Pangea appeared 300 million years ago.

This large mass began to break apart about 200 million years ago, during the Early Jurassic, eventually forming the modern continents and the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

And the next supercontinent will be Amasia.

Lead author Dr. Chuan Huang said in a announcement: ‘The resulting new supercontinent has already been named Amasia because some believe that the Pacific Ocean will close (as opposed to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans) when America collides with Asia.

History shows that a new supercontinent forms every 600 million years, and the last one was Pangea, which formed 300 million years ago

‘Australia is also expected to play a role in this important event on Earth, first colliding with Asia and then connecting the Americas and Asia as the Pacific Ocean closes.’

The Pacific Ocean formed about 700 million years ago when Rodinia began to break up, making it the oldest ocean out of the pack.

However, it is also shrinking by 0.19 square kilometers per year due to plate tectonics shifting beneath the ocean floor.

Co-author John Curtin Distinguished Professor Zheng-Xiang Li, also from Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said having the entire world dominated by a single continental mass would dramatically change Earth’s ecosystem and environment.

‘Earth as we know it will be drastically different when Amasia forms. Sea levels are expected to be lower and the vast interior of the supercontinent will be very dry with high daily temperature ranges, Li said.

‘Currently the Earth consists of seven continents with very different ecosystems and human cultures, so it would be fascinating to think about what the world might look like in 200 to 300 million years.’