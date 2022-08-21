Earth’s shifting continents could WIPE OUT marine life in deepest oceans, study warns

It’s not something you could see on the surface from here, but Earth’s continents are in constant motion.

Now, a new study has warned that this move could wipe out marine life in the deepest parts of the oceans by starving them of oxygen.

“Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic can come out, but when the ocean is prepared, even a seemingly minor event can cause the widespread death of marine life,” said Professor Andy Ridgwell, a geologist at the University of California. Riverside, and co-author of the study.

In their new study, the team used computer models to replicate Earth’s conditions from 540 million years ago to the present, especially taking into account ocean currents.

What could be causing this movement? The researchers don’t know what could cause such a continental shift, or when it could happen. However, they warn that existing climate models indicate that increasing global warming will weaken ocean circulation. “We need a higher-resolution climate model to predict a mass extinction event,” said Professor Ridgwell. “That said, we are already concerned about water circulation in the North Atlantic and there is evidence that water flow is decreasing to depth.”

As the water at the ocean’s surface approaches the poles, it gets colder and denser before sinking, carrying oxygen to the ocean floor.

Ultimately, water brings nutrients released from submerged organic matter back to the surface in a return flow, where it fuels plankton growth.

This cycle is essential for sustaining marine life in today’s oceans.

“Many millions of years ago, not so long after ocean life began, the entire world’s ocean circulation seemed to come to a regular standstill,” said Professor Ridgwell.

“We didn’t expect that the movement of continents could stop surface water and oxygen from sinking, potentially dramatically impacting the way life evolved on Earth.”

Earlier models didn’t take ocean circulation into account and were relatively straightforward, the researchers said.

“Scientists previously assumed that changing oxygen levels in the ocean largely reflected similar fluctuations in the atmosphere,” said Alexandre Pohl, lead author of the study.

However, in their new model, the scientists adjusted the position of the continents while keeping the oxygen concentration in the air constant.

This revealed a huge separation in oxygen levels at different depths, with the entire seafloor without oxygen for tens of millions of years, until about 440 million years ago.

“The circulatory collapse would have been the death penalty for anything that couldn’t swim closer to the surface and the life-giving oxygen left in the atmosphere,” said Professor Ridgwell.

Dark, organic-rich sediments suggestive of low ocean oxygenation sandwiched between limestone beds

Worryingly, if this were to happen, deep-sea creatures, including giant worms, squid and sponges, could be wiped out.

Theoretically, an unusually warm summer or the erosion of a cliff could trigger a cascade of processes that wipe out marine life in the deepest parts of the oceans, Professor Ridgwell said.

‘You would think that the surface of the ocean, the part where you could surf or sail, is where all the action is. But beneath that, the ocean is tirelessly working away, supplying the animals in the dark depths with vital oxygen,” he added.

“The ocean makes life bloom, but it can take that life away again. Nothing excludes that, because continental plates keep moving.’