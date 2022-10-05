Earth System Grid Federation launches effort to upgrade climate projection data system

A simulation of the planet from the DOE Energy Exascale Earth System Model, one of the large-scale models included in the Earth System Grid Federation led by DOE’s Oak Ridge, Argonne, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories. Credit: LLNL, US Department of Energy



The Earth System Grid Federation, a multi-agency initiative that collects and distributes data for top projections of Earth’s climate, is preparing a series of upgrades that will make using the data easier and faster while improving the way the information is compiled. is improved.

The federation, led by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory in conjunction with the Argonne and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories, is integral to some of the most significant, impactful, and widely respected projections of Earth’s future climate: those created by scientists working with the Linked Model Intercomparison Projects for the World Climate Research Program.

“ESGF data is about the future of life on Earth,” Hoffman said. “By giving scientists easy access to the full collection of international models, ESGF enables them to make the best estimate of the future trajectory of our climate.”

A key ESGF mission is to support the data needs of scientists preparing the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s comprehensive climate assessments, which are released every six to seven years. ESGF data supports IPCC landmarks reports, such as the recent Sixth Assessment Report, AR6, and the Working Group’s findings. The data also forms the basis for special reports from the IPCC that focus on climate vulnerabilities, adaptation scenarios and mitigation strategies.

Another important aspect of the ESGF’s mission is to ensure that scientific research is transparent, collaborative and reproducible, given its direct impact on global climate research and potential use in decision-making.

“All Earth system data included in the IPCC reports and all major climate simulations from around the world are stored in the ESGF and made accessible through the services we provide,” said Forrest Hoffman, head of ESGF. and ORNL’s Computational Earth Sciences group. “The federation gets data into the hands of the tens of thousands of researchers who analyze it and compare it with observational data to continuously update our best forecasts for the future.”

In a new version of the ESGF project, computational scientists are working to improve data discovery, access and storage. The work will rely on the latest software tools, cloud computing resources, the world’s most powerful supercomputers and DOEs Energy Science Network, or ESnet. ESnet currently enables transfer rates of 100 gigabits per second between national labs and connections to national and international universities and research centers. An upgrade expected by the end of the year will boost ESnet’s transfer speeds to as much as 400 Gbps.

“We will develop and implement an entirely new, modernized and cyber-secure system for distributing model output data to the scientific community,” Hoffman said.

The federation operates as a network of large computing nodes hosted in the United States and 17 other countries, working together as one large data store. ORNL, ANL and LLNL are working to improve the reliability and scalability of the system and ensure a smooth data replication process that ensures the wider scientific community can access data from all ESGF partners. ORNL and ANL will also host a duplicate backup of the more than 10 petabytes (and number) of cumulative ESGF data and models, leveraging the world-class computer systems hosted in the labs.

Develop robust user interfaces and secure, reliable archives

The multi-year upgrade project has already replicated existing data and provides the storage and compute services needed to dynamically generate data for the user community as it builds out new infrastructure and services. ESGF has a road map to support its development work.

ORNL brings significant experience with big data centers and large-scale modeling and simulation to its leadership role in ESGF. The lab is home to the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, a DOE Office of Science user facility whose Frontier exascale computing system was recently ranked the world’s fastest, as well as the Climate Change Science Institute, which brings together data experts, modellers, and experimenters. to accelerate understanding of climate change and its impacts.

“ORNL is in a unique position to have knowledge of big data as well as climate and serves as a host to very large data centers and the interfaces that make that information easily accessible to scientists around the world,” Hoffman said.

The Argonne Leadership Computing Facility lends its unique capabilities, as well as the Globus research data management system, which is operated for the research community by the University of Chicago, to the federation. Globus services will be used in the upgraded ESGF for authentication and for data indexing, access and replication.

“The terabytes and petabytes generated by today’s climate models require new approaches to data management and analysis,” said Ian Foster, ANL leader of the project. “We will enable not only faster download of data subsets, but also previously unfeasible data analytics on ANL and ORNL supercomputers.” ALCF is a DOE Office of Science user facility.

Lawrence Livermore also brings a wealth of high-end computing and data center expertise and capabilities, creative technologies and software solutions to ESGF, plus his experience as the ESGF’s first leader.

“The upgrades will make it easier and faster for users to access the data that can help us better understand what the climate will look like in the future,” said Sasha Ames, LLNL lead for the federation.

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

