‘Earth Overshoot Day’ comes earlier every year

Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when humanity has exhausted all the resources the Earth can sustainably produce in one year. For 2022, this day falls on Thursday 28 July. The date has been steadily coming earlier – with a few exceptions – since 1970.

As of today, humanity lives on credit. Every year, Overshoot Day – the date when humanity has consumed all the resources that the earth can sustainably produce in one year – is arriving earlier. In 1970 it fell on December 29, in 1990 on October 11 and this year on July 28, proof that we are increasing our “ecological debt” to the planet.

While the date has arrived earlier in the year for most of the past five decades, there are some exceptions: In 2020, as a result of the repeated lockdowns imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Overshoot Day fell on 22. August.

Overshoot Day has been steadily declining since 1970. © National Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts 2022

The date is mainly symbolic and is considered useful by NGOs to measure the ecological impact of human activity, although the index is still little used in policy making.

“The deficit is getting bigger and bigger, and yet there is no real shock to the political system,” said Véronique Andrieux, director of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in France. “And any delays in the annual date were incidental, not intentional,” she notes. “We have seen an improvement during oil shocks, the pandemic and financial crises.”

The Global footprint network has been calculating Overshoot Day since 1971 based on data from UN reports by comparing the ecological footprint per person (the amount of surface area needed for food, transport, housing, etc.) with the biocapacity of the world (the ability of ecosystems to renew themselves) per person. Laetitia Mailhes, the spokesperson for the NGO, would like sovereign states to use this index to measure other aspects of the ecological crisis.

Qatar and Luxembourg: the world’s worst performers

The indicator varies significantly from one country to another. According to a list compiled by the think tank Global Footprint Network, Qatar is the worst performer this year, having already reached its annual cap on February 10, closely followed by Luxembourg on February 14.

France reached this day on May 5. The date could be brought forward by 25 days within just one presidential term if the French government implements more “environmental planning,” the WWF said.

If we advance Earth Overshoot Day by six days a year at a global level, we could reach the date of December 31 by 2050, explains the Global Footprint Network.

Since 2003, the think tank has been trying to raise public awareness. The hashtag #MoveTheDate calls on internet users to propose concrete solutions to move the date forward. The Global Footprint Network has also provided a platform for individuals to personal ecological footprint since 2007.

‘An extraordinary awareness-raising tool’

For Andrieux, Overshoot Day presents a “robust and solid” methodology that goes beyond the ecological footprint. “We are not just talking about the climate crisis, but also the ecological crisis as a whole, and in particular the collapse of biodiversity.”

At the moment, however, few countries use this indicator to guide policy. Only a few countries, such as Montenegro, base their sustainable development strategies on their environmental footprint. Some municipalities have also opted for this calculation method, including about 20 cities in Portugal.

While the Overshoot Day Index is still not widely adopted at the state government level, this tool has proven its worth in raising public awareness of environmental issues. Bettina Laville, Honorary President of Comité 21, a French network of actors in the field of sustainable development, calls it “an extraordinary and extremely meaningful awareness-raising tool that manages to make people aware in a concrete way about something that may seem abstract”.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.