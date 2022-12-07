Earth hit by ‘gamma-ray burst’ blast of radiation from neutron stars collision that created kilanova

Earth is hit by a strange ‘gamma-ray burst’ of high-energy radiation from the collision of two neutron stars that changes scientists’ understanding of how these cosmic explosions happen

Scientists traced a high-energy blast of radiation — called a gamma-ray burst — to the merger of two neutron stars and an explosion called kilanova that resulted from the cosmic collision.

The gamma ray burst (GRB) could change our understanding of the universe’s most powerful explosions and take decades to reflect on. It was previously thought that GRBs resulted only from the destruction of massive stars, but astronomers now believe that some may be the result of the combination of two neutron stars.

Detecting a 50-second long GRB in December 2021, scientists set out to find the afterglow of the blast, a massive flash of light that precedes a supernova. Instead, they found evidence of a kilanova — a rare event that occurs after the merger of a neutron star with another star or black hole.

“This event represents an exciting paradigm shift for gamma-ray burst astronomy,” Jillian Rastinejad, a doctoral student in the Northwestern University Department of Physics and Astronomy who led the research, said in a statement.

GRBs are divided into two classes: those less than two seconds in duration are called short GRBs and those longer than that are long GRBs.

Researchers believed that GRBs on either side of the dividing line must have different origins.

The Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory’s Burst Alert Telescope and the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope spotted a bright burst of gamma rays called GRB21121A about 1.1 billion light-years away (that’s actually pretty close to Earth) — so the scientist decided to a closer look.

After viewing near-infrared images of the eruption, the team spotted an incredibly faint object that was fading quickly. Supernovae don’t fade as quickly and are much brighter, so the team realized it had found something unexpected that was previously believed to be impossible.

KILONOVA: A HUGE COSMIC EVENT Kilonovas are immense explosions caused by neutron stars colliding with each other, sending an intense jet of high-energy particles through space. They produce a luminous flash of radioactive light that produces large amounts of important elements such as silver, gold, platinum and uranium. The merger between the two neutron stars – some of the densest objects in the universe – creates an explosion 1,000 times brighter than a classical nova.

‘The gamma rays resemble those of bursts caused by the collapse of massive stars. Since all the other confirmed neutron star mergers we’ve observed have involved bursts of less than two seconds, we had every reason to believe that this 50-second GRB was created by the collapse of a massive star. This event represents an exciting paradigm shift for gamma-ray burst astronomy.”

“When we tracked this long gamma-ray burst, we expected it to lead to evidence of a massive star collapse,” said Northwestern’s Wen-fai Fong, a senior author of the study published today in Nature.

“When I entered the field 15 years ago, it was set in stone that long gamma-ray bursts result from the collapse of massive stars. This unexpected finding not only represents a major shift in our understanding, but also opens an exciting new window for discovery.”

Scientists were also intrigued by the GRB’s host galaxy, named SDSS J140910.47+275320.8. Young and star-forming, it is the exact opposite of the only other known host in the local universe of a neutron star merger: GW170817’s host galaxy NGC4993.

“Kilonovae are powered by the radioactive decay of some of the heaviest elements in the universe,” Rastinejad said. ‘But kilonovas are very difficult to detect and fade very quickly. Now we know that we can also search for more kilonovae with a few long gamma-ray bursts.’

With the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) running, astrophysicists can search kilonovae for more clues. Because the JWST is able to capture images and spectra of astronomical objects, it can detect specific elements emitted by the object.

“Unfortunately, even the best ground-based telescopes aren’t sensitive enough to perform spectroscopy,” Rastinejad said. ‘With the JWST we could have obtained a spectrum of the kilonova. Those spectral lines immediately indicate that you have detected the heaviest elements.’

In March, another team of researchers said they detected an “afterglow” from a 2017 kilonova event, in the form of X-rays captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.