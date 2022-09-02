Earnie Shavers, the hard-punching heavyweight boxer who fought for the title twice, has died at 78 

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Earnie Shavers, a man widely known as one of the toughest boxers in the boxing world and fighting in the 1970s, died Thursday just one day after turning 78. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Shavers mainly fought in the 1970s, although his career extended into the mid-1990s. He finished his career with a record of 74-14-1 and 68 knockouts.

Shavers fought for the heavyweight title twice in his career – once against Muhammad Ali in 1977 and once against Larry Holmes two years later.

Ali nicknamed Shavers ‘The Acorn’ before their fight at Madison Square Garden because of his shaved bald head.

But Ali had to survive 15 rounds to get the decision that would allow him to retain the heavyweight title.

After the fight, Ali spoke one of his best sentences as he discussed the impact of Shavers’ punches.

“Earnie hit me so hard it shook my relatives in Africa,” Ali said.

Heavyweight boxer Earnie Shavers has died aged 78. The cause of death is unknown.

Shavers fought for the heavyweight title twice, including here against Larry Holmes in 1979

Shavers again fought for the WBC belt against Larry Holmes, beating him in the seventh round.

Holmes went on to beat Shavers in the 11th, but noted that the blow Shavers gave him was the heaviest he’d ever been hit.

Ali and Holmes weren’t the only peers of Shavers who feared the power of his punches. Former heavyweight champion George Foreman once told David Letterman, “I never fought Earnie Shavers, thank goodness.”

After making several comeback attempts, Shavers hung up on the gloves for good in 1995 when he was 51 years old.