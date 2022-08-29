Early springs caused by climate change could kill off bumblebees

<!–

Climate change is causing early spring in North America and the premature awakening of bumblebees from hibernation before the flowers have bloomed — leaving many without food and jeopardizing their survival, a new study has found.

These insects usually time the end of hibernation for when flowers are in bloom, allowing them to find enough food to replenish what they’ve been missing over the winter, but the study found they wake up six to 35 days earlier than ever. beforehand.

Researchers at the University of Ottawa found that climate change is disrupting the sleep of 15 of 21 bumblebee species across the continent.

Lead author Olga Koppel warns that the survival of these insects is in humanity’s best interest, as they pollinate agricultural crops that millions of people depend on as a food source.

“The more than 40 bumblebee species native to North America provide this invaluable economic service,” Koppel continued.

The study, published in Science Direct, notes that climate change is leading to a decline in global diversity and bee pollination “services have already had significant economic implications and have increased the impact on biodiversity.”

The team analyzed changing patterns in bumblebees in the US and Canada.

They looked at a total of 21 species, resulting in six found in the US and 11 in Canada showing “strong phenological shifts.”

“This research has shown that the timing of bumblebee emergence can be strongly influenced by climate change, which has implications for similar research on other species, as well as for the urgent conservation of these valuable pollinators,” said Koppel.

“This study provides a roadmap for evaluating large-scale transient responses to climate change for many insects and other animals.”

A separate study last week on climate change affecting bees found that it causes them to develop asymmetric wings.

The discovery is based on an analysis of bumblebee specimens housed in museums in the United Kingdom.

High asymmetry (very differently shaped right and left wing) indicates that the bees experienced stress during development – most likely caused by an external factor that affected their normal growth, such as the weather.

A study of four separate bumblebee species showed that each showed increased stress as the century progressed, from its lowest point around 1925.

Further analysis showed that each species showed a consistently higher proxy of stress in the second half of the century.

When assessing climate conditions during the year of collection, the team found that bees’ wings were more skewed in warmer and wetter years.

Lead author Aoife Cantwell-Jones, of Imperial College London, said in a statement: “By using a proxy of stress that is visible on the external anatomy of the bee and is caused by stress during development just days or weeks before, we can track factors more closely. putting population groups under pressure through historical space and time.’

In Britain, a third of wild bees are in decline. If current trends continue, certain species will be lost altogether. They pollinate flowering crops, such as canola.