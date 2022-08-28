Early-morning Notting Hill revellers shower each other with paint in official ‘J’Ouvert’ opening

Notting Hill Carnival kicked off this morning with colorful celebrations in the streets of London as revelers showered each other with paint.

From 6am, festival-goers gathered nearby for J’ouvert celebrations, spraying brightly colored paints and powders ahead of a full day of partying.

People dressed in bright colors and butterfly wings filled the streets to mark the start of the world-famous event, which is returning to the streets after three years of online partying during the pandemic.

Last night, more than 1,000 people gathered to watch the Panorama steelband competition, which marked the return of Notting Hill Carnival.

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is making its personal comeback today and tomorrow.

Yesterday, revelers flocked to Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, in west London, to see a curtain raiser featuring five steel bands: Mangrove, Croydon Steel Orchestra, Ebony, Metronomes and Pan Nation.

Defending champion Mangrove has won three years in a row, and member Joelle Gardiner, 34, said: “It’s hard to put into words how good it would feel to win tonight.”

“I’ve been coming to Carnival since I was six or seven and watching people play until I was the age where I could join too.”

Meanwhile, dancers prepared their costumes as shops and homes are boarded up in preparation for the return of the world-famous event.

Colorful floats and parades will fill the streets as large parts of west London are closed from 6am today to 6am on Tuesday.

The event is hugely popular and is known to have attracted as many as two million people in recent years – bringing an entire part of London to a standstill.

Carnival attendees have said they look forward to feeling the bass of the music and seeing their creations ‘brought to life’ as the event returns to the streets of London.

Marelle Steblecki, 29, a women’s and carnival designer, who currently lives in Kent, has designed costumes for this year’s event and said she is “excited” to finally wear a costume she planned to wear before the pandemic .

“I’ve booked my particular costume, which is rose gold, purple and teal, with my Carnival band (United Colors of Mas) since 2018, so I’ve been waiting two years to wear this,” she said.

‘The carnival band I play with has chosen Africa as its theme.

“It’s good for people to see that there are real influences behind every costume.”

She said she felt like the carnival “selected” her when, in year nine, her school put her in touch with South Connections, one of the longest-established carnival bands in Notting Hill, for work experience.

“When the summer came, I kept going and being there all the time made me a reliable resource.

“People who did gems or feathers pulled me aside and took me under their wing until I expressed a desire to design costumes, and they nurtured my talent and gave me the confidence to pursue it.”

Ms. Steblecki said helping design the costumes was “fairy tale.”

Marelle Steblecki, 29, has had her costume ready for Carnival since 2018, and the festival is returning this year after the pandemic

Pepe Francis MBE, 79, who lives in London and is director of the Ebony Steelband Trust, which will perform at the Carnival, said he is “glad to see the Carnival return”, even though the preparation has been “crazy”.

“A lot of people have been waiting for it to come back,” he said.

“If the pre-carnival event is anything to go on this year, it will definitely be chocker.”

The steelband that has been at the carnival for over 50 years will be joining the event again this year and are like a family, despite members having left and joining over the years.

“Since the band started I’m in my fifth generation of people and there have been a lot of changes,” he said.

“But our members look forward to Carnival every year and there is regular practice from year to year.”

He added that his fondest memories were of ‘the old days’, when ‘we could roam every street in Notting Hill’.

His love for Carnival goes beyond Notting Hill.

“I think my best memories are growing up in Trinidad, but I go to carnivals all over the world, in New York and Miami,” he said.

“I like all the fairs, maybe the international ones even more because I don’t have to work for them,” he joked.

Despite retiring as an organizer some three to four years ago, he said he will “always be involved in one capacity or another.”

“I have been involved in running the carnival for the better part of 40 years and although the board and committee will change over the years, I will always be involved and connected.”

The return of Carnival was exciting for spectators and participants alike and people of all ages danced in the streets on Saturday.

Bhavini Goyate, 29, who lives in Harrow, said: ‘To get together again is so special because this year an entire community is coming over to get together again.

Homes are protected in what is one of the most expensive places to buy a home in the country

‘This street rehearsal is the start of my weekend.

“Getting together like this means a lot anyway, but especially after everything we’ve been through, it means a lot more.”

She added: “I think it’s going to be a great emotional weekend.”

Aaron Williams, 28, who also plays in the Mangrove Steelband, said Saturday’s competition was “Christmas.”

He said, ‘This is my Christmas, this is my favorite part of the year.

“I’m really looking forward to (carnival) coming back, I’ve missed it so much. It’s good to have the atmosphere back and to see everyone enjoying themselves outside.’

Olivia, 34, who refused to give her last name, traveled from Yorkshire to London for the carnival.

She first went to Carnival when she was 14 and said it “feels like something incredible that still exists” and that it is “such an amazing celebration of culture and heritage.”

Although the council said it did not recommend slamming windows during the festival, many homes and businesses have taken matters into their own hands to try to prevent damage.

However, residents and business owners of Notting Hill fear the damage that could be caused by the sheer number of people at the carnival and have boarded up buildings beforehand.

While they have enjoyed the massive crowds that turn up to soak up the carnival atmosphere over the August party weekend, many are concerned about the path of destruction the parades could cause – putting the neighborhood in another lockdown for the long weekend.

The sheer number of people arriving in Notting Hill can be a headache for local businesses, many of whom have their windows boarded up days in advance for fear of vandalism during the festivities.

The West London area is one of the most expensive areas for shops and housing in the UK, with an average house price of over £2 million, according to property website Rightmove.

Restaurants, cafes, shops and multi-million dollar houses on the festival site have their windows and doors covered to prevent damage caused by the huge crowds passing by.

Thousands of Metropolitan Police officers will line the streets to keep order, while the number of metal detectors has been high in recent years in an effort to prevent knife crime.

Several violent crimes have taken place at the festival in recent years. During the last Carnival in 2019, 463 crimes took place in the Carnival area in two days – most were non-violent, but many related to property damage and burglary.

The bulk of these were drug offences, of which there were 209 allegations during the festival.

88 thefts, burglaries and robberies and six offenses were also registered.