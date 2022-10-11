Early injury woes might prove less severe than expected for Canucks

VANCOUVER — It is a measure of the injury problems facing the Vancouver Canucks as the National Hockey League season kicks off that the placement of winger Ilya Mikheyev and defenders Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott on Monday in Injured Reserve is actually good news.

Coach Bruce Boudreau said last week that Myers would miss 2-4 weeks with a lower body injury. The back of that time frame made the $6 million American defender a candidate for the Long Term Injured Reserve, which would have meant he was absent at least 10 games to start the season.

But the IR designation, retroactively dated from when he was injured last week, will allow Myers to return anytime after the Vancouver season opener on Wednesday, though it’s unclear if he will travel on the five. -game road trip of the team that starts against the Edmonton Oliebollen.

Dermott suffered a concussion in practice on September 27, two days after Mikheyev suffered a lower body injury during the Canucks’ first pre-season game.

Mikheyev practiced in a non-contact jersey on Monday and Boudreau said the fast winger, who signed a $19 million four-year free agent contract in July, could practice with the team in Philadelphia on Friday ahead of Game 2 against the Flyers on Saturday.

There is no indication that Dermott’s return is near. But winger Brock Boeser, whose hand injury on the last day of training camp on September 24 cost him all of the prep, is expected to train in full on Tuesday and could play in Edmonton.

That positive development was negated by the absence of top defender Quinn Hughes from Monday’s training, who Boudreau says is dealing with a “creepy” non-COVID illness. Hughes last skated on Friday morning, before being scratched by that night’s 4-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

The string of injuries and absences disrupted the Canucks’ 2-3-2 pre-season and dulled the energy the team carried to training camp after finishing last season 32-15-10 under Boudreau.

Boeser and Mikheyev are the top six wingers, while Myers is the Canucks’ number 3 defender.

“It’s caused a bit of havoc on what you dreamed of as your summer line-up,” Boudreau said of the absences from pre-season. “But I mean, I’m sure every team goes through this at some point. Hopefully we’ll get through it and it’s in the beginning, and once we’re healthy, we’ll stay healthy. It belongs to the territory. I don’t think we had a full lineup last year since I was here. It’s just keep going, and the next guy, and they have to show they can play in the league.”

There were few surprises in the 22-man active roster that Canucks director Patrik Allvin announced Monday afternoon.

The inclusion of rookie Danila Klimovich among 13 active forwards is an accounting move to maximize the Canucks’ LTIR advantage, as the 19-year-old will almost certainly start the season in the American Hockey League.

Swedish rookie Nils Aman, a 22-year-old former Colorado Avalanche draft pick who signed with the Canucks in June as a free agent, made the opening night roster as a quick, defensive checker who could center the fourth line.

The most impactful newcomer would have to be 26-year-old Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko, who chose to sign with the Canucks over the summer as a free agent after scoring 53 points in 45 games in the Kontinental Hockey League last season. He looked offensively dangerous since the opening of the training camp and should be a key part of a very good power play in Vancouver.

The seven-man defense includes rookie Jack Rathbone and Riley Stillman, the deep defender who was taken over from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

After moderate competition for the backup role, Spencer Martin is the No. 2 keeper behind starter Thatcher Demko.

Winger Micheal Ferland, whose career is essentially over due to recurring concussions, is kicking off the season on LTIR.

After opening the season on Wednesday against Connor McDavid and the Oilers, then visiting the Flyers on Saturday, the Canucks’ first road trip ends with three games in four nights against the Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild.

A better start than last season is imperative for the Canucks, who went 6-14-2 in the first quarter last year, knocked themselves out of the playoff battle and cost coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning their jobs.