Early exposure to fluctuating water availability can promote plant resilience

Experimental design with the first round of heterogeneous (Ehet) and homogeneous (control, Ehom) water treatments, and the second round of inundation (I), moderate (M) and drought (D) treatments used in this study. A subset of plants was harvested and measured after the first round of treatments, with all other plants entering the second round. Credit: Journal of Ecology (2022). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13959



Early exposure to fluctuating water availability can alter a plant’s adaptability in later life stages, as well as improve plant performance under stressful or changing conditions. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society’s Journal of Ecology.

In the new study, researchers from the University of Guizhou and the University of Montana found that fluctuating environmental conditions at the beginning of a plant’s life can alter a plant’s ability to respond to changing conditions down the line by altering its adaptive responses. change.

Previous studies have focused on how plants respond to environments within a particular stage of development. However, a plant’s life is continuous, spanning many months or years, and its ability to adapt to new or changing environments can also change over time.

Shu Wang of the University of Guizhou and Ragan Callaway of the University of Montana studied the changes in plant plasticity, or an organism’s ability to change or adapt to its environment, in plants undergoing multiple stages of growth. life cycle to different water availability. These changes in an organism’s ability to change under new, fluctuating, or stressful environments are called plasticity in plasticity.

The researchers studied a mix of native and exotic plant species from three different habitats exposed to alternating droughts and floods, or environments with a consistently moderate water supply. The study was repeated in two stages within the plant life cycle to assess the effect of changing water availability during early plant life on plant plasticity later in life.

The author’s results provide direct evidence for changes in plant plasticity during their lifetime, which were previously rarely addressed.

Early submission to fluctuating water availability was found to not only alter plant plasticity in later life stages, but may also improve plant performance under stressful or changing conditions by altering adaptive responses. Overall, these plants experienced increased biomass and late growth, but different species may adopt different contrasting strategies to cope with the fluctuating environments.

Plant species native to environments with a well-balanced water supply initially suffered from reduced biomass immediately after being subjected to environmental fluctuations, but overcame this decline through increased growth later in life. Exotic species, however, experienced an immediate increase in biomass, but did not undergo the same subsequent growth spurt.

These results contribute to the understanding of many ecological and evolutionary problems and will have implications for important ecological issues such as habitat adaptation, species diversity and distribution, and macroevolution.

More information:

Shu Wang et al, What doesn't kill you can make you stronger: variation in plasticity in response to early transient heterogeneous hydrologic experience, Journal of Ecology (2022). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13959

