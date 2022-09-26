Early detection system for nuisance alga infesting Papahānaumokuākea reefs

New species of algae on Pearl and Hermes Atoll. Credit: NOAA/National Marine Sanctuaries



A new species of nuisance algae, formally described in 2020 by experts at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, continues to choke more reefs and coral at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. However, an early detection technique developed by UH Mānoa researchers can identify tiny particles of the alga in the water, giving experts much more time to act before it covers the reef. Scientists are also currently testing deadly methods to kill the alga.

Chondria tumulosa was first discovered in 2016 and has since been observed to choke out entire reefs and the corals, native algae and other organisms living there. It has a “tumbleweed-like” growth with no known origin, and seems to detach and spread easily. UH Mānoa College of Natural Sciences Interim Associate Dean and Professor Alison Sherwood and her team formally named the alga in 2020. Recent 2019-21 expeditions to Manawai (Pearl and Hermes Atoll) have revealed thick mats choking the reefs, and the alga has also been detected at Kuaihelani (Midway Atoll) in 2021 and 2022.

A team of UH Mānoa School of Life Sciences researchers, led by Ph.D. candidate Patrick Nichols, used water samples collected in Manawai and Kuaihelani to develop a test to detect the presence of Chondria tumulosa DNA in the water before the problem gets out of hand. This valuable early detection method enables resource managers to more efficiently and effectively monitor for new populations of the alga, inspect equipment and equipment, and quickly deploy their containment techniques to prevent future spread.

“It’s quite exciting to be a part of this project because I know it’s useful and can be implemented almost immediately. It’s going to have a broad impact,” Nichols said.

Nichols said the current bottleneck in the process is having to wait for samples from each expedition to be returned to O’ahu for testing. Access to Papahānaumokuākea has been restricted for several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, high costs, and restrictions on infrastructure in Manawai and Kuaihelani. Nichols and Professor Peter Marko of the School of Life Sciences are developing a portable test (examination procedure) so that research teams can test the water on site for the presence of the alga. They are working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to develop the technique. develop and test them during research expeditions.

“A test like this can be tested and validated in the lab, but we can’t assess its accuracy without samples from the real reefs,” Marko said. “We need more opportunities to get more samples from the entire monument, especially from places where the alga has not yet spread.”

How to kill the algae?

UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology graduate student Mario Kaluhiokalani, in collaboration with Professor Brian Popp of the Department of Oceanography, was one of five researchers who embarked on a 17-day mission to Kuaihelani in August 2022 to determine Chondria tumulosa and of the conditions that can stimulate its growth. The alga was observed at 30% of the 150 sites inspected, but only in large quantities at eight sites. Researchers said the distribution patterns in Kuaihelani are similar to those in Manawai in 2021, but with less massing.

Samples were collected to investigate the population structure, reproductive status, composition and associated communities of invertebrates. Water samples were sent to Nichols at UH Manoa to test for the alga. Oceanographic data on temperature, nutrient levels and other parameters were also collected, and coral samples will be used to study “before” and “after” biogeochemical states of the coral reef food web in response. on the plague. The oceanographic work is led by Andrea Kealoha, director of the Water Quality Lab at UH Maui College.

Scientists are conducting experiments to determine the lethal parameters needed to kill the alga. Samples were subjected to a variety of chemical treatments, sun and shade exposure, and freezing treatments. The results will help develop best management practices to prevent spread.

“Detecting Chondria tumulosa at Papahānaumokuākea sites outside of Manawai is a major concern,” Sherwood said. “At the same time, it was really inspiring to see such a great collaboration of UH researchers from multiple colleges and campuses, and resource managers from different agencies coming together to directly address this issue.”

Partnering with the US Fish and Wildlife Service

Since the discovery of the alga, USFWS has partnered with UH researchers to develop tools to aid in its monitoring and detection in the waters of Papahānaumokuākea, the largest conservation area in the US. Ka’ua’oa Fraiola is a biologist with the USFWS Pacific Island Refuges and Heritage Agency and a UH biology alumnus. He was a member of the inter-agency working group that identified the need to develop an eDNA assay to detect the alga, sought the involvement of UH researchers, and helped draft the collaboration agreement between UH and the USFWS that development project of the eDNA assay.

“Due to Papahānaumokuākea’s extreme size and remoteness, traditional diver-based approaches to research on Chondria tumulosa are not sufficient, especially in areas where it is newly established and difficult to see,” Fraiola said. “Incorporating the latest ecological methods, such as eDNA, into our belt management tool allows us to quickly and easily survey and monitor large reef areas for Chondria tumulosa. This collaboration is critical.”

Provided by the University of Hawaii at Manoa

